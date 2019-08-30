CASCO — Pike’s Corner will soon become a four-way stop in an effort to decrease the high number of accidents that have long plagued the intersection.

“It’s been a high crash location over the years,” said state traffic engineer Stephen Landry.

A location’s crash rate — calculated by dividing the crash frequency by average daily traffic — is considered “super critical” if it is above 1, and the intersection’s crash rate is 4.32. There were 11 crashes at Pike’s Corner, the intersection of routes 121 and 11, between 2016 and 2018.

Two additional stop signs will be added to the intersection. Some of the signs will have flashing LED borders to help get people’s attention, Landry said. In addition, the speed limit will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph for a stretch of road on either side of the intersection.

The intersection currently has two stop signs along Route 121 and blinking yellow lights along Route 11, in addition to a speed limit sign.

Landry said the Maine Department of Transportation wanted to put in a four-way stop a few years ago, but the town didn’t agree with the solution.

After a fatal crash in June, Landry said, the four-way stop was brought back to the table.

Some members of the Casco Selectboard met with representatives from the Maine DOT in early August, and the Selectboard recently voted to authorize the four-way stop.

The site has long been a source of contention, with some believing that a traffic light is the best solution for that location.

The source of funding for the project is unclear; Casco may be reimbursed by DOT if the project is included on its work list or the town may appropriate funds.

Vice Chairwoman Holly Hancock said that “people aren’t paying attention” as they go through the intersection.

“Some people are just running through,” Landry said.

He hopes that the change will get drivers to slow down and reduce the severity of crashes, if they happen at all.

In July, the town put a traffic sensor in place to collect data on the number of vehicles passing through the area.

Landry estimates that the project will take place within the next two months and will hopefully be completed by the end of October.

“We’re feeling that this is what we’ve got to do,” Hancock said.

