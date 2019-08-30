WATERVILLE — The Mount Vernon man who was summoned on Tuesday on a charge of accompanying a motor vehicle permittee while impaired is a Maine State Trooper, according to Steve McCausland, the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Daniel Murray, 33, a Messalonskee High School graduate, previously worked in security at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta and joined Troop C in Skowhegan in Sept. 2017.

Murray and the 15-year-old driver were stopped just after midnight on Tuesday when a Waterville police Officer spotted their 2014 Toyota Corolla leaving Mainely Brews in Waterville without its headlights on.

The officer stopped the car on Silver Street and saw the 15-year-old driving and suspected the passenger of being intoxicated from drinking alcohol, according to Waterville Deputy Police Chief Bill Bonney.

“Basically, you have got to be sober if you’re going to accompany a permittee,” Bonney said Wednesday. “And if you’re not, you can get charged and the permittee can get charged for operating without a license.”

Both Murray and the 15-year-old, who was summoned for driving without a license, are scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in Waterville District Court. Both charges are Class E misdemeanors which are typically punishable by up to six months in jail.

It has not been confirmed whether the state will pursue disciplinary action against Murray as McCausland said the Department of Public Safety is still reviewing the arrest.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: