Re: “Abortion foe broke law in 2015 Planned Parenthood protest, Maine jury says” (Aug. 14):
An abortion protester was silenced – and so were the first “cries” of the unborn babies.
They were deprived of the chance to utter their first words: “Ma-ma” and “Da-da.”
But our prayers to Heaven to stop abortions cannot be silenced.
Just think of all of the babies who were born and got to say “Ma-ma” and “Da-da,” thanks to people like Brian Ingalls. He should be thanked for his persistence on their behalf.
May God forgive us!
With a tear in my eye,
Toby Koles
Saco
