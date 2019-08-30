Re: “Abortion foe broke law in 2015 Planned Parenthood protest, Maine jury says” (Aug. 14):

An abortion protester was silenced – and so were the first “cries” of the unborn babies.

They were deprived of the chance to utter their first words: “Ma-ma” and “Da-da.”

But our prayers to Heaven to stop abortions cannot be silenced.

Just think of all of the babies who were born and got to say “Ma-ma” and “Da-da,” thanks to people like Brian Ingalls. He should be thanked for his persistence on their behalf.

May God forgive us!

With a tear in my eye,

Toby Koles

Saco

