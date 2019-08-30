We need a mayor who has real experience working on a broad range of issues and has a proven track record of delivering real results for the people of Portland. That’s why I am writing to encourage my neighbors and fellow Portlanders to vote Spencer Thibodeau for mayor in November.

Increasingly, I see and hear about young professionals and working families being forced to move outside the city and having to endure long commutes back in town to work. This not only puts a strain on people trying to make ends meet, but also contributes to more traffic congestion, more wear and tear on our roads and more carbon emissions.

As a city councilor with experience working directly on issues such as housing and transportation, Spencer knows and understands how housing and transportation are interconnected. That’s why he has consistently supported policies that encourage development along traffic corridors with access to public transit, and fought to build and expand Portland’s bike infrastructure – including the city’s first protected bike lanes.

Spencer also understands that Portland needs not only affordable low-income housing, but also workforce housing for what he calls the “Missing Middle,” or those who make too much to qualify for affordable housing but not enough to afford high-end condos.

Spencer does not have to make promises about being able to work with other people on issues like workforce housing and transportation. He has four years of real experience and a proven track record of working collaboratively and constructively to deliver real results for Portland.

That’s why I urge my fellow Portlanders to vote Spencer for mayor in November.

Melanie Stevens

Portland

