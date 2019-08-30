WATERVILLE — Madi Freeman scored with a header off a Ciera Berthiaume corner kick in the 68th minute to break a scoreless tie Friday and followed up with an identical play from Berthiaume in the 76th as the University of Southern Maine opened its women’s soccer season with a 4-0 win over Thomas.

Elise Porter and Alex Allain added goals for Southern Maine.

Isabelle Lang had nine saves for Thomas, and Kayla Gorman had two saves for the Huskies.

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Emma Auclair banged in a loose ball in front of the net for the tying goal in the 84th minute as the Monks salvaged a draw against the Nor’easters in an opener at Biddeford.

Alyssa Boilard opened the scoring for UNE when she took the rebound of a blocked Katie Beaudoin shot and put in a soft shot over the head of the keeper in the 47th minute to break a scoreless tie.

Adia Grogan turned aside eight shots for St. Joseph’s, and Jenna Pannone had eight saves for the Nor’easters.

FIELD HOCKEY

MANHATTANVILLE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: The Valiants topped the host Huskies in their season-opening match.

Manhattanville scored first with an unassisted goal from Ava Panzer in the second quarter. Ameera Thomas scored in the fourth quarter on an assist from Panzer.

Dorina Sirois scored for the Huskies on a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter.

RUTGERS 3, UMAINE 0: Austyn Cuneo had a pair of goals, one in each half, and added an assist for the 19th-ranked Scarlet Knights as they shut out the 24th-ranked Black Bears in a mutual opener at Piscataway, New Jersey.

Kerrie Burns opened the scoring for Rutgers with a tip-in of a corner shot 2:18 into the game.

Mia Borley turned aside 11 shots for Maine, and Gianna Glatz had three saves for the Scarlet Knights.

MEN’S SOCCER

NORWICH 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Julio Arreola scored in overtime as the host Cadets (2-0) edged the Huskies (0-2).

Southern Maine scored first with a goal from freshman midfielder Zack Allocca at 35:56, assisted by sophomore midfielder Zekariya Shaib.

Norwich tied the game in the second half as defenseman Andrew Kalombo scored with an assist from midfielder Alex Brannan.

In the 97th minute Arreola scored the winner with an assist from Brannan.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, ENDICOTT 1: Michael Wildes’ unassisted goal with 3:19 to play in regulation gave the Monks the lead for good as they edged the Gulls in an opener at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Noah Elmore scored the only goal of the first half on a feed from Mitchell Duncan for St. Joseph’s, but Kobe Barnes pulled Endicott even with an unassisted goal in the 68th minute.

David Walbridge stopped three shots for the Monks, and Zach Regulbuto turned back seven shots for the Gulls.

