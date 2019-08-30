RAYMOND — The town plans to convert 110 CMP-owned streetlights to LED fixtures to reduce energy consumption and related costs.

The new lights contain no toxic elements and last up to six times longer than other types of lights.

Town Manager Don Willard said the town has been working with consultant RealTerm Energy to investigate the potential cost savings and other benefits to converting.

“The reliability is significantly superior to the bulbs we used in the past. The efficiency is an exponential improvement,” Willard said. “There are multiple reasons why it makes sense to go with LEDs.”

Raymond will buy out the remainder of the contractual agreement for the lights from CMP, then pay for installation, estimated maintenance and Smart Technology Controls.

The total cost for this project is nearly $79,000 with a 4.8-year payback period. The funding is proposed to come from the town’s undesignated fund balance, after a special town meeting vote.

Willard estimates that work will begin this fall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: