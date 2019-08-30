A pond in South Portland’s Hinckley Park has tested positive for a type of algae that produces toxins that can be fatal for dogs.

The South Portland Parks and Recreation Department issued a warning Thursday evening after testing results showed a blue-green algae bloom could possibly produce toxins harmful to dogs.

“We are asking that people please keep your dogs away from the shorelines. Don’t let them drink the water, swim or go near the algae that is accumulating on the shorelines,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The city posted an update Friday saying it has posted signs around the pond to warn dog owners to keep their dogs away from the water.

The new Facebook post also urges pet owners to pick up after their dogs because the feces left around the pond contributes to the algae problem.

“The signs have been posted at Hinckley Park, near main entrances and along the waters edge. We will be sure to post again when we have new information about changes in water conditions,” the post says.

“We would also like to take this time to point out that one cause of this bloom is from an excess of pet waste that is left behind in our park. We need park visitors to pick up ALL pet waste and dispose of it in proper receptacles. Failure to comply with our parks rules and regulations could result in an unfavorable change to those rules and regulations.”

At least four dogs have died this summer in North Carolina and Georgia after swimming in water contaminated with blue-green algae, according to the Associated Press.

Blue-green algae growth, known as cyanobacteria, is made up of microscopic organisms that naturally occur in streams and lakes. Much of it is harmless, but it can produce toxic chemicals that cause sickness in people and can be fatal to dogs.

Blooms of blue-green algae have been documented in all 50 states, David G. Schmale III, a professor at Virginia Tech, told CNN.

