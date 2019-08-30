BASKETBALL

Alabama police issued an arrest warrant Friday for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for harassing communications.

The Mobile municipal court website indicates a warrant was issued for harassing communications but doesn’t list other details.

TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday that said Cousins threatened to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.

TRACK AND FIELD

RUSSIAN BANNED: Yekaterina Medvedeva, a race walker from Russia, was banned for eight years for a second doping offense.

Medvedeva, 25, was once one of Russia’s most promising young athletes after winning the world under-20 title in 2012.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Alejandro Valverde of Spain made a successful late charge to win the seventh stage, with Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia finishing third to regain the overall lead.

Valverde, 39, remained strong in the challenging final climb to finish just ahead of second-place Primoz Roglic at the end of the 113-mile stage from Onda to Mas de la Costa in eastern Spain. Lopez crossed the line six seconds behind Valverde, followed by Nairo Quintana and Rafal Majka.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Seeking its first win of an increasingly frustrating season, Ferrari got a welcome boost with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc posting the fastest times in practices for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

After Vettel was fastest in the morning session, Leclerc topped the leaderboard under clear blue skies in the afternoon’s second session.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rory McIlroy picked up five shots in his last five holes for a 7-under 63 to move within a shot of the lead after the second round of the European Masters at Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

McIlroy surged to join Tommy Fleetwood (65) and three others at 10 under, one behind Gavin Green (64) at 11-under 129.

HOCKEY

NHL: Citing what it called momentum from a sustained period of labor peace, the NHL said it informed the NHL Players’ Association that it won’t use its option to terminate the existing collective bargaining agreement next year.

The union has until Sept. 15 to decide whether to terminate the agreement as of September 2020, two years before the existing deal expires.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: St. Petersburg, Munich and Wembley were announced as venues for future Champions League finals. UEFA, which is European soccer’s governing body, typically awards hosting rights one year at a time but decided to focus on longer-term planning after this year’s final in Istanbul.

St. Petersburg will host the final at the end of the 2020-21 season. Munich, which staged the 2012 final, has another shot in 2022, and Wembley will host the 2023 final to mark the centenary year of the original stadium opening on the north London site.

