ORONO — Whenever you talk about the University of Maine football team, the discussion invariably starts with the defense. Chris Ferguson and the offense wants to change that.

Ferguson, the junior quarterback, had a near-perfect first half in which he threw for over 400 yards as seventh-ranked Maine overwhelmed Sacred Heart 42-14 in the season opener Friday night at Alfond Stadium.

Maine scored touchdowns on all six first-half possessions, as Ferguson went 20 for 25 for a career-high 404 yards and three touchdowns – to Earnest Edwards (8 yards), Devin Young (10 yards) and Jaquan Blair (14 yards).

Ferguson finished with 423 passing yards, completing 23 of 29 passes, before he was replaced by freshman Joe Fagnano with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Maine, the defending Colonial Athletic Association champion, will play at Georgia Southern next Saturday in its first of two games against a Football Bowl Subdivision team.

Ferguson completed his first 11 passes (for 270 yards) and was pin-point throughout. Several of his passes were completed into pretty decent coverage by the Pioneers, only to have Maine’s receivers come down with the ball.

Maine out-gained the Pioneers 487-65 in the first half, allowing just five first downs.

Emmanuel Reed, a grad transfer from FBS school Buffalo, scored two touchdowns in the first half (9 yards and 1 yard) while gaining 53 yards. Joe Fitzpatrick, the former Cheverus star from North Yarmouth, also scored a touchdown in the first half.

Reed would finish with 62 yards on 10 rushes while Fitzpatrick had 36 yards on seven carries.

Maine started the game on defense and forced a punt after three plays. The Black Bears then drove 74 yards in six plays, scoring on Ferguson’s pass to Edwards, who out-fought a Sacred Heart defender at the right pylon.

After forcing another punt, the Black Bears drove 91 yards in five plays, scoring on a 9-yard run by Reed. The big play was a 42-yard pass to Young down the middle.

Maine got the ball back at its 25 and needed only three plays to score, this one on Fitzpatrick’s 4-yard run. The big play was a 68-yard completion to Blair.

After Sacred Heart scored late in the second on a 1-yard run by quarterback Logan Marchi, Maine regrouped and dominated the second quarter.

The Black Bears scoring drives in that quarter consisted of 82 yards (seven plays), 71 yards (six plays) and 70 yards (13 plays).

NOTES: Maine’s last 400-yard passing game by a quarterback came on Sept. 19, 2012 when Marcus Wasilewski threw for 409 yards in a 35-14 win over Villanova … Tyler Royal, slated to start at left tackle, was out with an injury. He was replaced by Gunnar Ducos, the former Oxford Hills standout who started 13 games last year. Also out with injuries is back-up quarterback Ryan Walsh, who suffered a right hand injury during training camp, and sophomore running back Jordan Rowell, who suffered a right knee injury during the team’s first summer scrimmage. Rowell said earlier in the week that he would be back “soon, sooner then later for sure.” … With 10:47 left in the second quarter, linebacker Deshawn Stevens was injured on a pass rush. He was taken off the field and carted to the locker room. Stevens, a preseason all-America choice, was Maine’s leading tackler last year. Owen Elliot, the former Thornton Academy standout from Saco, stepped in for him … Maine had 172 yards in penalties.

