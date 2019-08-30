Tyler Mailman, 24, of Portland was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of failure to appear after bailed.

Rebecca Elliott, 24, of Portland was summonsed Aug. 20 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Shawna Peckham, 36, of Windham was summonsed Aug. 22 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Justin Varney, 28, of Casco was arrested Aug. 24 on two charges of violating condition of release.

Justin Scott, 39, of Hollis was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Kevin Graham, 64, of Windham, was summonsed Aug. 24 on a charge of false public alarm or report.

Jeffrey Murphy, 56, of Windham was summonsed Aug. 24 on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

Valery Briggs, 55, of Windham was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of violating condition of release, operating under the influence of alcohol and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Stephen Chamard, 62, of Standish was summonsed Aug. 24 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

