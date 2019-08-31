There could be a widespread northern lights event coming to the northern U.S. this weekend.

The University of Alaska at Fairbanks issued a forecast of the Kp level, the index used to measure light in the atmosphere, expected in the next few days.

Scientists from the university are forecasting a Kp value of 6, and call for ‘high auroral activity.’

As long as weather permits, the lights could possibly be seen in central Maine and northern Maine.

The university says they could be visible either Saturday or Sunday night, but are not sure exactly which.

Luckily, August 30th is a Super New Moon (moon not visible), so the light reflected from it should not dilute the appearance of the aurora borealis.

So to give yourself the best chance of seeing the northern lights, get away from city lights, and get as far north as possible.

