HONG KONG — Protesters hurled firebombs and clashed with riot police amid flaming barricades Saturday as demonstrators defied warnings to stay off the streets on a key anniversary for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

The battles were among the most heated during 13 consecutive weekends of protests and rallies to oppose what demonstrators fear is increasing efforts by Beijing to further undercut Hong Kong’s freedoms.

Parts of central Hong Kong were thick with the smell of smoke after piles of rubbish and barricades were set ablaze by protesters.

Demonstrators were pursued through the city, chased by riot police using the full arsenal of their crowd control tools: volleys of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and huge numbers of officers wielding batons. Water cannon use blue dye in an apparent effort to mark protesters.

Protesters on Saturday were marking an especially significant day in Hong Kong’s political history: Five years ago, Beijing announced a plan for only limited democracy in the semiautonomous territory, kicking off a 79-day occupation of city streets that invigorated a new generation of Hong Kong activists.

The intensity of Saturday’s scenes underscored how neither protesters nor Hong Kong authorities are holding back, and the city looks even further from a resolution to the monthslong crisis.

Authorities had banned a march, organized by a group known for their ability to pull off large and non-violent assemblies, but tens of thousands showed up anyway.

“Of course I am not afraid of them,” said Eddie Wong, a 62-year-old protesters wearing a black face mask. “They want us to feel fear, but they are totally wrong about who were are.”

A procession earlier in the day turned violent after several hours when police shot off tear gas to clear the crowd. The main focal point early in the day was Harcourt Road, outside Hong Kong’s legislative complex which protesters occupied some weeks earlier.

Protesters responded with bricks, home-made gasoline bombs and flashed lasers at officers shooting at them. A forceful police advance sent them into the Wan Chai and Causeway Bay neighborhoods – known for their neon-lit bars and glitzy shopping malls.

The clashes turned the city’s heart into a dizzying mix of flames, tear gas and deafening shouts from protesters and police alike. Two government helicopters flew over the scene.

The protesters had gathered despite authorities barring their march and after police arrested almost a dozen prominent activists and pro-democracy lawmakers the day before – widely perceived as a deliberately timed deterrent against further demonstrations.

A now-suspended plan to allow extraditions to mainland China floated earlier this year has again reawakened the sense that Hong Kong is not the master of its own destiny, and millions have taken to the streets over past months to protest Beijing’s creeping influence.

China has responded with hardening rhetoric, branding the protesters as rioters and even terrorists, while police have arrested over 800.

On Saturday, China’s state broadcaster released a video of paramilitary police in Shenzhen conducting armed drills, a city that borders Hong Kong, with the caption: “Able to attack at any time!”

Hong Kong’s government has so far refused to give in to any of the protesters’ demands, including a full withdrawal of the extradition bill and an independent inquiry into the crisis and police use of force, despite widespread support for the two concessions.

“Five years ago today marked the end of a constructive dialogue with the Chinese government,” said Johnson Yeung, a veteran activist who was arrested at a demonstration last month who was taking part in Saturday’s march. “They took true control of the executive branch of Hong Kong’s government.”

He added, “It really raised the bar for people and it laid the foundation of the civil resistance movement that is happening now.”

On Saturday, apparently responding to protesters’ demands for direct elections of Hong Kong’s leader and lawmakers, a government spokesperson issued a statement saying that universal suffrage is “an ultimate aim” but require constitutional changes which are “extremely controversial.”

“Rashly embarking on political reform again will further polarize society, which is an irresponsible act,” the government said.

The Civil Human Rights Front, the group behind huge, nonviolent demonstrations over recent months, had initially planned a rally through central Hong Kong to mark the anniversary. Police however declined to authorize the march, even after an appeal. The group on Friday said they would be canceling the rally.

“Our first principle is always to protect all the participants and make sure that no one could bear legal consequences for participating in the protests that we organized,” said Bonnie Leung, one of the leaders of the group. “We can see no way that we can keep this principle, and also continue our march and protest.”

Some participants couched their procession in religious songs and paraphernalia, hoping that a religious gathering was a way to get around the police ban. Some carried Bibles, posters of Jesus and Moses, and repeatedly sang: “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord,” a song that has become among the unofficial protest anthems.

A separate group gathered in Causeway Bay, one of the main shopping districts in Hong Kong. They found creative ways of advertising their gathering – a day of mass shopping, a day of “viewing flowers” in neighboring parks – to get around the police ban. Among the marchers in Causeway Bay was Joshua Wong, a prominent activist and the face of the 2014 protests, who had been arrested and released on bail Friday.

By midafternoon, police issued multiple warnings telling protesters to stop their “illegal acts” and repeated that protesters were participating in an illegal assembly, raising the specter of more arrests and clashes. Authorities had heavily fortified multiple points across the city – particularly Beijing’s liaison office just west of central Hong Kong, a planned focus of Saturday’s demonstration – with water-filled barricades and a heavy presence of riot police.

The subway station closest to the liaison office was also closed Saturday afternoon as a “prudent measure,” said the MTR Corporation which runs the transportation network.

Saturday’s protests also came alongside what appeared to be a coordinated attack on the LIHKG messaging board, a website that has been essential to protest organizing and taking the public’s temperature on actions over the past months. Earlier in the morning, the website was hit by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack “on an unprecedented scale,” according to a statement from the site. The site’s mobile app was most affected by the attack. Another message board also said it experienced a similar cyber attack Saturday morning.

In June, encrypted messaging platform Telegram, which is also popular among protesters, suffered a DDoS attack. Telegram’s chief executive, said the cyberattack was traced to “IP addresses coming mostly from China” and that it “coincided in time with protests in Hong Kong.”

One 30-year old participant, who was also photographing the protest, said he felt “kind of afraid” before coming out on Saturday afternoon but was comforted by the large number of people on the streets.

“People are still here, look at how brave Hong Kong is,” said the man who wanted to be identified only by his first name, Samuel. “They can’t fight against our freedoms.”

Yeung, the veteran activist, said that it was a testament to the determination of the Hong Kong people,” that so many were willing to show up for an illegal rally.

Five years ago, “only a small portion of the population as willing to risk punishment from the police,” he said. “Now, everyone on the street is at risk of arrest.”

