As a grandmother and resident of Portland’s North Deering neighborhood, I am voting for Spencer Thibodeau for mayor on Nov. 5.
I believe that in today’s political climate, too much focus and energy have gone into surrounding ourselves with those who agree with us 100 percent. Unfortunately, that has found its way into City Hall.
Spencer Thibodeau will be a breath of fresh air as mayor. He is personable, cares about people and has proven over his four years on the City Council that he can work collaboratively to get things done. We cannot rely on promises. We need someone with the right experience and someone who has delivered real results for Portland.
Finally, the mayor is a member of the City Council, so let’s elect someone with council experience who has the trust and confidence of his colleagues and city staff. Join me in voting for Spencer Thibodeau in November.
Lynda Allshouse
Portland
