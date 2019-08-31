Like many of us, columnist Bill Nemitz continues under the spell of Big Chem solutions (“A homegrown moral dilemma: Kill the invaders or live and let live,” Aug. 22), in that our first response to the infestation of unwanted insects has us running for a can of Raid.
From weed killers to air-freshening room spray, there’s a seemingly harmless chemical solution for nearly any issue. Fortunately, though, one can use the internet to research potential safer alternatives, one of which may be to recognize the interconnectedness of all life, and just … let … be.
Our challenge, then, is to question, question, question what we’ve been conditioned to believe. And pssst: Did you know that a half-teaspoon of baking soda mixed with a tad of water makes a fully functioning underarm deodorant?
Susan Veligor
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Protect South Portland residents – enforce local air pollution ban
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: Quitting while you’re ahead – or before you’re booed off stage
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Requiring firearms ID card for gun sales could help prevent shootings
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Blood donors spread kindness to our family and beyond
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Chemical-free answers available to most household dilemmas
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.