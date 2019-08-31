I like to keep things simple when it feels overly complicated.
We know that South Portland is home to a number of bulk oil storage facilities and tank farms. Environmental engineer David Falatko has told Protect South Portland that they collectively emit 633 tons a year of volatile organic compounds, 104 tons of which are hazardous air pollutants. That is an awful lot of toxins for the schools, the day cares and the people living near the tanks to be coping with.
We already have Chapter 16 of the city code, the nuisance ordinance, which prohibits air pollution, fining anyone or any company found to be in violation.
As a city we need to stand together and protect each other. We can’t leave a section of our population unprotected, struggling with constant headaches, sore throats and breathing problems, when we and the companies know that vapor recovery units could be installed to clean the air 95 percent.
Nationally, Global Partners alone makes nearly $13 billion annually. Other companies have to clean their emissions, too.
We just have to apply our home rule and say enough is enough.
Rachel Burger
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Protect South Portland residents – enforce local air pollution ban
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: Quitting while you’re ahead – or before you’re booed off stage
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Requiring firearms ID card for gun sales could help prevent shootings
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Blood donors spread kindness to our family and beyond
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Chemical-free answers available to most household dilemmas
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.