The Red Sox have agreed to a minor-league deal with starter Jhoulys Chacin, multiple sources confirmed Saturday afternoon. The expectation is Chacin will join the major-league roster after rosters expand Sept. 1.

Chacin, 31, is an 11-year major-league veteran who had a 3-10 record and 5.79 ERA in 19 starts for the Brewers this season. The righty was released Monday by Milwaukee and threw a bullpen in front of Sox evaluators Friday at Angel Stadium.

Chacin will give the Sox an innings-eater throughout September with lefty Chris Sale out for the season with an elbow injury. It’s unclear whether the team views Chacin as a starter or a reliever, as he made 12 relief appearances for the Angels two years ago.

The Sox currently have David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi in its rotation approaching a stretch of 10 games in 10 days, so it would make sense to install Chacin in the rotation. Later in September, when the schedule includes more off days, he may be used as a reliever.

Chacin owns a 4.00 ERA in 249 big-league appearances (221 starts) with the Rockies, Diamondbacks, Braves, Angels, Padres and Brewers. He had a 15-8 record and 3.50 ERA in 35 starts for Milwaukee last year.

YANKEES: CC Sabathia was placed on the injured list Saturday for the fourth time this year by the New York Yankees.

The 39-year-old lefty, who plans to retire after the season, was removed from his start Friday night against Oakland due to a recurrence of pain in a balky right knee that has bothered him for years. He was put on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation, and the Yankees recalled right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sabathia was scheduled to have his knee drained and receive a cortisone shot Saturday. He could be given another lubricant injection as well, all part of a treatment and maintenance regimen that has become common for the six-time All-Star over the past few years.

Sabathia has struggled since the All-Star break, going 0-4 with a 7.77 ERA in six starts, but hopes to return this season. How much the AL East leaders could expect from him, however, is uncertain. He is 5-8 with a 4.93 ERA in 20 starts overall, and manager Aaron Boone didn’t want to speculate about whether the rest of Sabathia’s final season is in jeopardy.

ATHLETICS: Sean Manaea is scheduled to start Sunday for Oakland at Yankee Stadium, making his season debut after recovering from left shoulder surgery.

Manaea will come off the injured list when rosters expand Sunday, Manager Bob Melvin said. With an off day Monday, right-hander Mike Fiers (13-3) will be pushed back to Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Angels to give him extra rest.

Oakland is locked in a tight race with Cleveland and Tampa Bay for the two American League wild cards.

Manaea went 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts last year and pitched a no-hitter in April against eventual World Series champion Boston. He was sidelined in late August and had surgery on Sept. 19.

INDIANS: Cleveland left fielder Tyler Naquin has a torn ACL in his right knee, the second major injury the team has suffered in a week as it makes a push for the playoffs.

Naquin was carted off the field after crashing into the wall while taking away a potential two-run homer from Joey Wendle in Friday night’s 4-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

The 28-year-old Naquin was unable to put any weight on his leg. He was down on the ground, grimacing in pain, before being taken off the field in a cart.

Naquin ranks second in the AL with 11 assists. He is batting .288 in 89 games this season. He missed 22 games with a strained calf and underwent hip surgery last year.

Naquin was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

The Indians lost third baseman José Ramírez when he broke his hand last weekend. He had surgery Monday. The team estimates Ramírez could be back as early as Oct. 1, when the AL playoffs open.

• Hal Naragon, who caught three Hall of Fame pitchers on Cleveland’s 1954 World Series team, has died. He was 90.

The Indians said Naragon died Saturday in Barberton, Ohio, where the high school’s baseball field is named in his honor.

Naragon made his debut with Cleveland in 1951 and played in three games that season before serving two years in the Marine Corps.

He rejoined the Indians in ’54, when the club won 111 games and made it to the Series led by a staff that featured Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Early Wynn. Cleveland was swept in four games by the New York Giants in the Series.

Naragon played parts of seven seasons with Cleveland. In 1959, he was traded to Washington and finished his career with Minnesota in 1962. He was a coach for the Twins when they won the pennant in 1965 and for Detroit’s World Series title team in 1968.

RAYS-ORIOLES: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will play a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday with Hurricane Dorian looming.

Wednesday’s finale of a three-game series at Tropicana Field was moved up to Tuesday.

CUBS: First baseman Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup after missing the past four games because of a tight back. He batted cleanup Saturday.

