On Saturday about 150 faculty and student volunteers moved 625 new students into dorm rooms at the University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham. They include students from across Maine and 28 other states. This year the college staggered the move-ins to the six dormitories over a period of six hours instead of three to ease the flow with check-in, moving and parking. This fall USM has 1,371 residential students. Out-of-state admissions are up by 17 percent and residential admissions are up by 11 percent, according to the school.

