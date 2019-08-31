SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Megan Quirion scored the winning goal early in the third quarter as the St. Joseph’s College field hockey team won its season opener, beating Skidmore College 2-1 on Saturday.

St. Joseph’s took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Meghan Hill. Sarah Winter scored later in the period to tie it for Skidmore.

Alexandria Simpson had 11 saves for St. Joseph’s, while Jess Gaetgens had four for Skidmore College.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, JOHNSON & WALES, 1: Maggie Redman had two goals as the Huskies earned their first win of the season beating the Wildcats in Gorham.

Lindsay Pych had four saves for the Huskies. Samantha Ellis also scored for Southern Maine.

Jillian Miele scored, while Madison Flaxington and Grace Pendergast combined for 10 saves for Johnson & Wales.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, KEENE STATE 1: Alexa Koenig scored her the first goal of her career late in the first quarter and the Nor’easters (2-0) beat the Owls (0-2) in Biddeford.

Kendra MacDonald and Reanna Boulay also scored for UNE. Lindsay Burn added an assist and Liz Sargent stopped four shots.

Kayla Klein scored for Keene State.

MEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, COLBY-SAWYER 1: Mohamed Abdurahman scored to tie the game for the Huskies (0-1-1), who played to a tie with the Chargers (0-1-1) in Northfield, Vermont.

Mason Galbato scored earlier in the first half to give Colby-Sawyer the lead.

Joseph Kalilwa had an assist and Cameron Atherton had two saves for the Huskies.

