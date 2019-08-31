ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Turns out the Buffalo Bills didn’t agree with running back LeSean McCoy’s assertion that he was still “The Guy” in their backfield.

General Manager Brandon Beane cited the emergence of rookie Devin Singletary and McCoy accepting a diminished role as key factors in the team’s surprising decision to cut the 31-year-old player in establishing its 53-player roster Saturday.

“Difficult as it was, we always have to make what we think is the best decision for our team, and we just felt it was the right time to make this move,” Beane said during a conference call.

“We did see this being a running back by committee with whatever group we kept, and that would be a different role for LeSean,” Beane added. “And it is something you have to consider when you’re kind of maybe lessening a guy, you know, a bell-cow back for his whole career.”

Beane did not reveal any other roster moves.

McCoy has played 11 years in the league. His 10,606 yards rushing rank 25th on the career list and fourth among active players. He is coming off his least productive season and proved to be the odd man out after Buffalo restocked the position this offseason.

Aside from selecting Singletary in the third round, Buffalo signed 36-year-old Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon. McCoy was initially considered safe after Beane twice said he was still considered the starter.

SEAHAWKS-TEXANS TRADE: Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Seattle Seahawks are on the verge of acquiring pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans. Such a move would bolster one of Seattle’s biggest needs heading into the season.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is still pending a physical and had not been completed. Seattle reportedly is sending a third-round pick and two players back to Houston.

Clowney held out from training camp with the Texans. The standout pass rusher was unhappy about Houston using the franchise tag on him and no progress on a long-term contract. The Seahawks would have Clowney for the upcoming season at a cost of about $16 million. But Seattle has the salary cap space and a huge need on its defensive line.

