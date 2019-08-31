BASEBALL

Bryan Mata allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings Saturday night as the Portland Sea Dogs shut out the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-0 at Hadlock Field.

Mata (4-6) struck out nine. Durbin Feltman pitched the final two innings for Portland, picking up his fifth save.

Portland scored on a Tommy Joseph sacrifice fly in the first inning and a Nick Lovullo single in the second.

HORSE RACING

A female jockey died Saturday during a race at a track in Darwin, the second rider to die on consecutive days in Australia.

Melanie Tyndall, 32, who was also a police officer, was riding at the Fannie Bay track in Darwin when her horse fell during the third race. She died later in a hospital.

On Friday, 22-year-old female apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge was killed after falling from her horse during track work at Cranbourne in Victoria state near Melbourne.

Australian horse industry figures show 21 jockeys have been killed in the country since 2000, 18 of them during races and three during track work. In February, a Victoria state trainer died, also after falling from a horse during a training run.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: Bogdan Bogdanovic made his first four 3-pointers, All-NBA center Nikola Jokic didn’t even start and Serbia still had plenty on the way to easing past Angola 105-59 in the first game of the World Cup at Shanghai.

Bogdanovic scored 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Serbia (1-0 in Group D), which lost gold-medal games to the U.S. at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

• At Guangzhou, China, David Huertas scored 32 points, Javier Mojica’s bank shot with 0.7 seconds left was the winner and Puerto Rico defeated Iran 83-81 despite trailing by 17 points with 7:55 remaining.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool, on the road, achieved a club-record 13th straight league win by beating Burnley 3-0, keeping the team in first place through four games.

An own goal by Chris Wood, who deflected in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross, was added to by strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

• Sergio Aguero scored twice in Manchester City’s 4-0 victory against visiting Brighton. The only points City has dropped from the first four games of its title defense came in the 2-2 home draw with Tottenham.

• Manchester United will head into the international break with one win from its opening four league games after being held to a 1-1 tie at Southampton.

• Sheffield United came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Chelsea, whose manager Frank Lampard is still looking for a first home league win in charge of the London club.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Juventus lost a three-goal lead, then beat Napoli 4-3 on an own goal in stoppage time at Turin, Italy.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Nikias Arndt of Germany persevered in tricky wet conditions to win the eighth stage, and Nicolas Edet of France took advantage of a slow run by the peloton to take the overall lead.

Arndt led the breakaway group across the finish line in a 104-mile stage that ended with a sprint in Igualada, Spain, after riders endured a steep climb of more than 4.3 miles and withstood slippery wet roads under heavy rain in the ensuing downhill near the end.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: Andres Romero holds a one-shot lead with a 14-under 196 through three rounds of the European Masters at Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Romero is one ahead of Wade Ormsby of Australia, who bogeyed the par-4 18th for a 67.

BOXING

TITLE FIGHT: Vasyl Lomachenko added the vacant WBC lightweight belt to his WBA and WBO titles with a unanimous decision over Luke Campbell of England at London.

Lomachenko, among the world’s greatest pound-for-pound fighters, struggled at times to combat Campbell’s longer reach but finished stronger and knocked his opponent down in the 11th round after a flurry of body punches.

