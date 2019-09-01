FOOTBALL

Coach: Sean Greene (first year)

2018 record: 5-5 (Lost, 33-7, to Leavitt in Class C South semifinals)

Top returning players: Will Brenneman (Senior), Matt Laughlin (Senior), Ryan McKean (Senior), Luke Stephen (Senior), Finn McQueeney (Junior), Gannon Stewart (Junior), Will Thornton (Junior), Colin Campbell (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 13 @ York, Sept. 27 @ Wells, Oct. 18 LEAVITT

Coach’s comment: “The transition has been pretty simple. It’s an excellent program and community here. I’ve got some great assistants helping me out. We’re a fairly young team. We have a small senior class. We’ll run a spread, no-huddle attack. I think we’re right there with the top teams if we can put it together.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: A new era of Cape Elizabeth football is underway after Aaron Filieo, who created a perennial contender out of a start-up program, has gone home to run his alma mater at South Portland. The Capers remain in good hands with Green, who previously played at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts and coached Portland Youth football and for a year, was an assistant at Deering. He takes over a squad that believes it’s still part of the Class C South elite, even if it isn’t getting a ton of preseason attention.

The offense will be fast-paced and high-powered. McKean and Stewart will see time under center. They’ll look to throw to Laughlin, Thornton, junior Andrew Conley and freshman Nick Laughlin. Campbell, Matt Laughlin, Nick Laughlin and Conley will get their share of carries. The line features Brenneman, McQueeney and Stephen. Sophomore Colin Smith will do the placekicking, although the Capers will go for two points after touchdowns more often than not.

The defense needs to improve from 2018 when it surrendered 20 points or more in a game on seven different occasions. The line features Stephen at nose tackle, as well as McQueeney and Smith. The linebacking corps includes Conley, Thornton and senior Hajan Carr. Campbell, Matt Laughlin, Nick Laughlin, McQueen and Stewart make up what should be a solid secondary.

While Wells and Leavitt are viewed as the teams to beat in Class C South, Cape Elizabeth believes it can toe-to-toe with those powers. The Capers are going to score points and if the defense can tighten up, Green’s first season could be one to remember.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Ben Raymond (14th year, 116-65-26 overall record)

2018 record: 9-5-3 (Lost, 3-2, to Freeport in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Andrew Carroll (Senior), Charlie Dall (Senior), Jack Dresser (Senior), Killian Lathrop (Senior), Jonas Moon (Senior), Max Patterson (Senior), Nick Clifford (Junior), Archie McEvoy (Junior), Gavin Simopoulos (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 @ Greely, Sept. 10 YARMOUTH, Sept. 24 FREEPORT, Sept. 26 @ Waynflete, Sept. 28 @ York, Oct. 1 GREELY, Oct. 4 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 11 YORK, Oct. 19 @ Freeport

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking pretty good. We have some good kids back and a lot of kids in the program. We graduated some key players, but we have good upperclassmen back who have played a lot. We understand it’s a competitive league. We want to compete every game and if we do, the season will turn out well. We want to go even farther than last year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth made great strides in 2018, shocking four-time champion Yarmouth in the semifinals and reaching the regional final for the first time since 2002. The Capers even erased a two-goal deficit in that game at Freeport, but ultimately fell a goal shy of their first state final since 1997. This fall, Cape Elizabeth hopes to take that next step, but it certainly won’t come easily.

Replacing graduated regional all-star and free kick specialist John O’Connor will be a challenge, but there is talent in reserve. Clifford was a league all-star last season and returns to control the midfield and help pace the offense. Lathrop and McEvoy (the team’s second leading scorer in 2018) will also be heard from. Dresser and Moon have experience in the midfield and junior Dylan Hewitt will play a key role. The Capers are traditionally stingy on defense and that should be the case again behind Dall, Patterson and Simopoulos. Carroll will be in goal.

Cape Elizabeth has as difficult a schedule as anyone in the state, but the Capers don’t pay much mind to their regular season win-loss mark. Their focus will be on steady improvement and being at their best when the playoffs start. That recipe worked for the 2018 team and we might be in for an encore come late October.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Graham Forsyth (second year)

2018 record: 18-0 (Beat Presque Isle, 2-1, in OT, to win Class B state title)

Top returning players: Karli Chapin (Senior), Liv Cochran (Senior), Abbey Agrodnia (Junior), Sami Olsen (Junior), Elise Branch (Sophomore), Maggie Cochran (Sophomore), Emily Supple (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 7 GREELY, Sept. 10 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 24 FREEPORT, Sept. 28 YORK, Oct. 1 @ Greely, Oct. 5 YARMOUTH, Oct. 19 @ Freeport, Oct. 22 @ York

Coach’s comment: “We’re excited. We lost three great players, but we have everyone else back and we added some impressive freshmen. We need to trust each other. We have a game plan. We won’t do anything different from last year because we proved it works. I think we’ll be doing the chasing this year. We’ll be good, but Yarmouth might be the strongest team.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth enjoyed a perfect season a year ago. Literally. The Capers won all 18 games for the first time in program history and captured their first Gold Ball since 2013 when Chapin scored in overtime to beat Presque Isle (she repeated that magic in June when she scored in OT to beat Yarmouth in the lacrosse state game). Cape Elizabeth lost standouts Grace Gillian, Tori McGrath and Presli Piscopo to graduation, but the 2019 Capers will remain quite formidable.

Maggie Cochran was a revelation as a freshman, making the conference and regoinal all-star teams. She’ll look to be an even bigger part of the offense this fall and she’ll give the opposition nightmares. Chapin has shown that she’s a big-game performer without peer and if a clutch goal is needed, she’s likely to be the one producing it. Junior Laura Ryer and new sophomore Caroline Gentile, a transfer from Florida, will step right in and help the offense, while Liv Cochran and Supple will also play key roles. Defensively, Agrodnia and Olsen lead the way in front of Branch, who returns in goal.

Yarmouth might be the favorite in the mind of Forsyth (our Coach of the Year last fall), but everyone in the league is still well aware that Cape Elizabeth is as dangerous as anyone. If this group remains hungry, it will be one of the last teams standing and will have a great shot to go back-to-back as champions for the first time since 1996-97.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Maura Bisogni (fourth year, 6-37 overall record)

2018 record: 1-13 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Isabel Berman (Senior), Kaitlin Norrad (Senior), Christiana Pinette (Senior), Emily Goulding (Junior), Carmen Erickson (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 11 @ Gray-New Gloucester, Sept. 25 POLAND, Oct. 12 @ Greely, Oct. 15 GRAY-NG

Coach’s comment: “Enthusiasm is high in our program this year. We are hoping to play a higher level of field hockey consistently throughout the season. Our hope is to score in every game, as well as improve our win-loss record in this incredibly competitive division.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth has the pieces in place to show great improvement in the weeks to come.

Berman was a league all-star (second-team) in 2018 and will pace the offense. Norrad is another scorer to watch. Goulding and new sophomore Camden Woods will be key in the midfield. Erickson returns to anchor the defense. Pinette has experience in goal.

The Capers will be tested every time out against a tough schedule, but if they win an early game or two and gain some confidence, they’ll be in the playoff hunt throughout. If all goes well, a two-year postseason drought could come to an end.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Sarah Boeckel (seventh year, 66-15 overall record, two state championships)

2018 record: 15-2 (Lost, 3-2, to Yarmouth in Class B state final)

Top returning players: Jaya McClure (Senior), Corina Page (Senior), Aerin Manning (Junior), Julia Torre (Junior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 6 GREELY, Sept. 9 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 24 SCARBOROUGH, Oct. 3 YORK, Oct. 9 @ Biddeford, Oct. 12 FALMOUTH, Oct. 15 @ Gorham, Oct. 18 @ Greely, Oct. 21 YARMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “Losing 12 seniors is always hard. We will miss their leadership and experience. They’ll be a lot new faces on the court. Some might call this a rebuilding year, but I don’t think of this as a rebuilding year. I still have the same high expectations of this team. I expect we’ll still be a very disciplined team, one that’s mentally tough and doesn’t let the ball drop.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth came oh-so-close to a repeat Class B crown last fall, but dropped a five-set thriller to Yarmouth in the state final. Graduation then hit the program hard, but weep not for the Capers, they remain a contender and if some promising newer players can step up, another deep playoff run will be the end result.

Torre was a first-team all-star last fall as a sophomore and she’ll move into the libero position this year. Page will be the setter. Manning and McClure are other veterans who will play big roles. Junior Alison Gerety will step right in and be a force in the middle. Sophomores Lily Dunton and Analiese Rudburg will be top outside hitters. Sophomore Maeve McQueeney will see some time at setter.

This team might need some time to hit its stride and the schedule isn’t kind. Cape Elizabeth’s win-loss record might not wind up as glowing as in year’s past, but expect this squad to steadily improve and be very dangerous by the end of the season. With Class B devoid of a clear favorite, anything is possible.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Andrew Lupien (fourth year w/boys’ team, sixth year w/girls’ team)

2018 results:

(Boys) 4th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 5th @ Class B state meet

Top returners:

(Boys): Jack Bassett (Senior), Ricky Perruzzi (Junior), Vaughn Lindenau (Sophomore), Owen Patry (Sophomore)

(Girls): Genevieve Depke (Senior), Zoe Evans (Junior), Lila Gaudrault (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “The boys are looking to once again contend for the regional and state championship. We lost some strong runners to graduation, but still return some great talent. The question for the season is who will step up and fill out the varsity roster? The team has 20 ninth and 10th graders on the roster, so there are lots of possibilities. The girls lost some very talented runners to graduation, but should continue to be a top team in Class B. Lila is the returning Class B state champion and she is looking strong again this season. Strong additions will help the team stay in contention for the state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth has some top-notch individuals of both genders and they figure to lead what should be a pair of very talented teams this fall.

The boys’ squad will be led by Bassett, who placed third at the Class B state meet a year ago and is aiming for the top spot this time around. Perruzzi (22nd last season) has top-1o ambitions. Lindenau (53rd) and Patry will play bigger roles this season. Several younger kids have a chance to step in and round out the pack. Look for the Capers to battle Freeport, Greely, Yarmouth and York as one of the top teams in the Western Maine Conference and to be on the short list of favorites when the championship meets commence.

On the girls’ side, Gaudrault returns as the Class B individual champion and would love nothing more than to repeat. Evans (40th) is another returning scorer. Depke, Hesser and Vaughan also have experience. Keep an eye on freshmen Lydia Branson and Charlotte DeGeorge, who could step right in and make their mark. The Capers will be pushed by the likes of Freeport, Greely, Yarmouth and York in the conference season, then they’ll hope to make it seven consecutive top five state meet finishes. It wouldn’t be wise to bet against them.

GOLF

Coach: Adam Trottier (second year)

2018 results: 6-3-1 (4th @ Class B state match)

Top returners: Aidan Lee (Senior), Shep Smith (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “My biggest hope is steady improvement, as much with the mental game as with physical skills. As far as tangible goals and expectations, I think making it to team states and I also think a few players have goals of playing in individual states as well.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cape Elizabeth is coming off another solid campaign and even after losing reigning two-time individual state champion Austin Legge to graduation, the Capers figure to be one of the best teams in Class B yet again this autumn.

Lee (88 at last year’s team state match) and Smith (91) are proven commodities. Senior Seamus Healy, who was sidelined by injury a year ago, and freshman Sam Ludington both show promise and round out a strong foundation.

While defending champion York and Freeport make up top competition in the league and the state, history suggests that Cape Elizabeth will find its way to many victories in the weeks to come and if all goes well in October, the Capers will make a serious run at more hardware.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at[email protected].

