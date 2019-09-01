LEWISTON — One man was shot and another stabbed Sunday afternoon on Lisbon Street, according to city police.
Lt. Dave St. Pierre with the Lewiston Police Department said police were called at about 4:05 p.m. to a section of Lisbon Street between Ash and Pine streets.
“One man was apparently shot and another apparently stabbed,” St. Pierre said.
Both men were taken to nearby hospitals.
Detectives and officers with the Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the incident, St. Pierre said.
