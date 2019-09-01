Infielder Ryan Flaherty, a Portland native, was promoted to the Cleveland Indians when major league rosters expanded Sunday.

Flaherty spent the season with the Indians’ Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers. He played in 113 games for Columbus, hitting .263 with 19 home runs and 73 RBI.

Flaherty, 33, a Deering High graduate, played seven years in the major. He was with Baltimore from 2012-2017, then spent last season in Atlanta.

The Indians made a number of roster moves, trying to plug holes in a lineup decimated by injury. Third baseman Jose Ramirez is out for the season with a broken hand and second baseman Jason Kipnis will be re-evaluated Monday for right wrist discomfort. Their injuries may give Flaherty a chance to play regularly.

• Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound from leukemia and the Cleveland pitcher was applauded by both teams in a touching scene during Tampa Bay’s 8-2 victory that completed a three-game sweep.

The right-hander entered in the seventh inning for his first major league appearance since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June. He received a standing ovation from the Tropicana Field crowd, and players from both sides cheered while standing in front of their dugouts.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor went to the mound and hugged an emotional Carrasco, who was activated before the game following several minor league rehab outings.

Normally a starter, Carrasco is expected to pitch in relief as the Indians chase a playoff spot down the stretch. He worked one inning and gave up two hits, including Travis d’Arnaud’s run-scoring single.

CUBS: Chicago scratched Yu Darvish because of right forearm tightness, sidelining the Japanese right-hander after one of his best starts with the team.

Darvish pitched eight sparkling innings in a 5-2 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night. He is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA in his last nine starts in his best stretch since he signed a $126 million, six-year contract with Chicago before last season.

While forearm tightness can be a harrowing sign for pitchers, Darvish has been dealing with the issue for about five starts. The Cubs haven’t sent him for any tests and Manager Joe Maddon thinks he will be able to take his next turn in the rotation Saturday at Milwaukee.

NATIONALS: Washington reinstated closer Sean Doolittle and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman from the 10-day injured list.

YANKEES: New York recalled brazen young outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A more than two months after sending him down amid a roster crunch.

Frazier rejoined the team as rosters expanded for September. The 24-year-old hit .283 with 11 homers and an .843 OPS in 53 games with New York this season, becoming a fan favorite before several embarrassing miscues in the outfield led to booing at Yankee Stadium.

