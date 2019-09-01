NEW YORK — Brett Gardner and pinch-hitter Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers off A’s closer Liam Hendriks, and the New York Yankees walked off for the second straight game, rallying from four runs down to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 Sunday.

Gardner led off the ninth with a shot to right off Hendriks (4-2) and Ford followed with his 10th homer into the Yankees bullpen in right-center. The rookie stood at home plate and watched his first pinch-hit homer soar, and teammates doused him with a water cooler after he circled the bases.

DJ LeMahieu hit a game-ending homer in a 4-3, 11-inning victory over Oakland on Saturday. New York has won six of seven and salvaged a series win against the A’s. The Yankees have won eight straight rubber matches.

A’s left-hander Sean Manaea pitched one-hit ball over five innings in his first start since shoulder surgery last September, and Oakland led 4-0 after 7 1/2 innings.

TWINS 8, TIGERS 3: Jake Cave and Nelson Cruz each drove in two runs and homer-happy Minnesota won without clearing the fences, winning in Detroit.

A day after connecting six times to set a single-season major league record with 268 home runs, the Twins got 12 hits – a double by Luis Arraez was their only extra-base hit.

ROYALS 6, ORIOLES 4: Adalberto Mondesi matched a career high with four hits and stole three bases in his return from the injured list, as Kansas City won at home.

Meibrys Viloria drove in the go-ahead run for the Royals with a two-out single in the seventh inning. Kansas City took two of three in a series between struggling teams.

RAYS 8, INDIANS 2: Charlie Morton earned his 14th win and Travis d’Arnaud had two RBI off the bench as Tampa Bay swept a critical series between postseason contenders in St. Petersburgh, Florida. The Rays and Indians are in a tight race with Oakland for the two American League wild cards.

MARINERS 11, RANGERS 3: Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Daniel Vogelbach hit home runs and Seattle won in Arlington, Texas.

Seager sealed the victory with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. In 153 career games against the Rangers, he has 28 homers and 99 RBI, his most against any team.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, CUBS 0: Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, and Milwaukee won in Chicago for its second straight shutout.

Milwaukee took two of three in the weekend series to pull within three games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. The Brewers had dropped four of five before limiting the Cubs to six hits in Saturday’s 2-0 victory.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 3: Ryan Zimmerman celebrated his return from the injured list with one of Washington’s four home runs and the Nationals won at home to complete a three-game sweep.

CARDINALS 4, REDS 3: Harrison Bader hit a game-ending single to lift host St. Louis to a win over Cincinnati in the first game of a day-night double-header.

St. Louis, which has won nine of 10, pushed its lead over the Chicago Cubs to three games in the NL Central.

PIRATES 6, ROCKIES 2: Steven Brault hit his first major league homer and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead Pittsburgh to a win in Denver for a four-game sweep.

PADRES 8, GIANTS 4: Ty France homered twice, Greg Garcia hit a leadoff drive and San Diego won at San Francisco as Giants fans gave one more cheer for Pablo Sandoval, who will have season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday.

DODGERS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Cody Bellinger hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson went deep in the 11th and Los Angeles rallied in Phoenix to prevent a four-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 5, WHITE SOX 3: Freddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, providing all the offense for Atlanta in a win at home.

