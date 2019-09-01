KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LeSean McCoy is going from a rebuilding franchise in Buffalo to a Super Bowl contender in Kansas City, and he’s reuniting with his close friend and former coach Andy Reid, too.

The Chiefs and the two-time All-Pro running back have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because McCoy must still pass a physical, which could be completed as early as Sunday.

That would allow him the week to prepare for the Chiefs’ opener in Jacksonville next Sunday.

McCoy would become the top backup to Damien Williams, likely siphoning carries from rookie Darwin Thompson and backup Darrell Williams. The Chiefs traded the other veteran running back that was expected to earn carries, Carlos Hyde, after he failed to impress during training camp and the preseason.

The 31-year-old McCoy spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, four of them under Reid, before spending the past four seasons with the Bills. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was released on Saturday, when general manager Brandon Beane cited the emergence of rookie Devin Singletary likely leading to a diminished role for a running back who for years has been a “bell-cow back.”

BEARS: Chicago signed Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cody Whitehair to a five-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

The Bears announced the extension Sunday. ESPN reported that it was worth $52.5 million and includes $27.5 million guaranteed.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles does not intend to extend running back Melvin Gordon’s contract until after the season.

General Manager Tom Telesco said during a conference call that the team has suspended contract talks with the regular season one week away. Gordon is on the team’s did not report list after holding out during training camp and the preseason.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville placed veteran running back Alfred Blue on injured reserve more than two weeks after he hurt his left ankle in a preseason game.

DOLPHINS-SAINTS TRADE: Miami traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to New Orleans for linebacker Vince Biegel.

BRONCOS: Denver was awarded four players off waivers, including quarterback Brandon Allen from the Los Angeles Rams, who will serve as Joe Flacco’s backup with rookie Drew Lock out with a sprained right thumb.

Also awarded to Denver were tight end Andrew Beck from New England, center Corey Levin from Tennessee and receiver/returner Diontae Spencer from Pittsburgh.

