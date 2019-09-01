Letter writers, time to sharpen your pencils! We need you to be a little more economical with your words.
After Labor Day, we will again impose a tighter length limit on political endorsement letters, as we have done during the campaign season in recent years. Letters urging other readers to vote for (or against) a person or issue on the November ballot will be limited to no more than 150 words. Don’t spend too much time condensing your message; we will stop taking election-related letters Oct. 29.
What’s different this year is that we are also reducing the word count for all other letters, moving the maximum from 300 words to 250.
This is not because we want to reduce readers’ opportunity to have their voices heard. Just the opposite.
Demand for space in our “Voice of the People” forum exceeds the space we have in print. We get more publishable letters every day than we can publish, and while we can publish some letters online, many still don’t make it to the public’s eye.
Setting the length at 250 words means getting another five or more letters a week into the newspaper. Over the course of a year, that’s at least 250 more individual opinions that are aired in the public square.
So don’t be surprised this week if we send back your beautifully constructed 299-word letter and ask you to trim it. It’s not that we don’t want to hear from you, but that we do want everybody to hear from as many other readers as possible.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Keep failed southern border policies out of Maine
-
Opinion
Bill Nemitz: Ranked-choice voting in Maine just got a lot more complicated
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Party loyalist Susan Collins forsakes pro-choice supporters
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: ‘Screaming Woman,’ by Arisa White
-
Opinion
The Maine Millennial: When – if ever – is the right time for a baby?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.