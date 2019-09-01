Authorities are looking for help identifying a man found dead along a wooded road in Leeds.

A local couple riding ATVs in the Androscoggin County town discovered his body off Bernie Hartford Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Detectives describe the man as black, between 20 and 40 years old, 5-foot-9 and about 110 pounds. His hair is long and curly on top and close-cropped on the sides, and he has an L-shaped scar on his right arm below his elbow.

He was wearing black pants, a black pullover jacket with a white horizontal stripe, and black Air Jordan shoes.

Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, they said in a news release Sunday.

The state medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy.

State police are asking anyone with information about the man to call the Augusta barracks at 624-7076.

