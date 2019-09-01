Authorities are looking for help identifying a man found dead along a wooded road in Leeds.
A local couple riding ATVs in the Androscoggin County town discovered his body off Bernie Hartford Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Detectives describe the man as black, between 20 and 40 years old, 5-foot-9 and about 110 pounds. His hair is long and curly on top and close-cropped on the sides, and he has an L-shaped scar on his right arm below his elbow.
He was wearing black pants, a black pullover jacket with a white horizontal stripe, and black Air Jordan shoes.
Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, they said in a news release Sunday.
The state medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy.
State police are asking anyone with information about the man to call the Augusta barracks at 624-7076.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Falmouth cyclist adds to gold-medal haul
-
Sports
Ashline rallies to win Boss Hogg 150
-
College
Sunday’s Maine college roundup: St. Joseph’s shuts out Husson in women’s soccer
-
Boston Red Sox
Bogaerts lifts Red Sox to 4-3 win over Angels
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Yankees walk off with another win against A’s