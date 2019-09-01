FOOTBALL



Coach: Jason McLeod (first year)

2018 record: 9-2 (Lost, 49-14, to Thornton Academy in Class A state final)



Top returners: Jonah Green (Senior), Sam Knop (Senior), Henry Mandeville (Senior), Jamal Moriba (Senior), Obed Ntumba (Senior), Joseph Pike (Junior), Aidan Dimillo (Sophomore), Cristo Vumpa (Sophomore)



Pivotal games: Sept. 6 @ Scarborough, Sept. 13 @ Biddeford, Sept. 20 MARSHWOOD, Sept. 27 KENNEBUNK, Oct. 5 @ Cheverus, Oct. 11 SOUTH PORTLAND



Coach’s comment: “I’ve got good coaches surrounding me. We’re working hard to make it work. We have good numbers in the freshman and sophomore classes. We have some returning veterans, but we have a small junior class. We have a lot of athleticism. Finding our identity and getting the ball in the hands of our athletes is the goal. We’ll play as hard as we can and have fun. We want to be more disciplined. We took way too many penalties last year. We don’t have an easy game on our schedule. We want to get better every day and to make the playoffs.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: The very successful coaching reign of Jim Hartman has come to a close after seven seasons and three trips to the state title. Portland promotes former assistant Jason McLeod to head coach this fall. McLeod, who played at Bonny Eagle and for a short time professionally overseas, was the head coach at Westbrook in 2005 and 2006, spent eight years as an assistant at Windham, then came to Portland as an assistant in 2016. He inherits a squad with some question marks, but one that has a lot of potential to turn heads in a very challenging region, as the Bulldogs move to Class B South this year.

Unlike recent seasons where one player handles the majority of the offense (think Justin Zukowski, Joe Esposito, Dylan Bolduc or Zack Elowitch), Portland plans to be far more diverse. Knop returns under center. He can throw the ball (34-of-63 passing with 555 yards and five TDs in 2018) and he’ll keep the ball and run with it multiple times a game (Knop ran for 269 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries a year ago). Moriba (25-196-3) showed flashes of excellence as a running back in 2018 and he’ll get more opportunities in the weeks to come. Senior Garrett Stewart will be the fullback. Dimillo and Pike will also get the ball in their hands often. A pair of new sophomores and former Deering Rams, Grant Haron and Nate Isajar, figure into the receiving mix as well. Sophomore Grant Crosby, who projects to be the quarterback of the future, is back from an injury which sidelined him freshman year and will be heard from as well. On the line, Mandeville and Green (a first-team league all-star in 2018) will open holes and protect the quarterback. Vumpa, who also plays soccer at Portland, was a revelation at placekicker as a freshman, drilling all 58 point-after attempts. He’s so accurate that he may have an opportunity to kick at the next level.

On defense, Green (27 tackles and four sacks last fall), Mandeville and Ntumba (who stands 6-foot-5 and had 41 tackles last season) will be forces to be reckoned with up front. The linebacker corps features Crosby and Stewart. The secondary should be strong with Dimillo, Haron, Isajar, Knop, Moriba (four interceptions in 2018) and Pike.

While Portland moves “down” in class, in reality its schedule has gotten much more daunting. There are no breathers on the slate, which starts with a serious test Friday night at Scarborough, likely one of the state’s top five teams regardless of class. The Bulldogs likely won’t post as glowing a win-loss record as in years past, but if this team comes along as hoped, it will be a serious threat come playoff time, when no one will want to look across the field and see Portland on the opposing sideline.

BOYS’ SOCCER



Coach: Rocco Frenzilli (33rd year, 242-188-53 overall record)

2018 record: 10-4-3 (Lost, 1-0, to Gorham in Class A South Final)



Top returners: Max Brown (Senior), Alex Millones (Senior), Max Cheever (Junior), Henry Flynn (Junior), Gabriel Panzo (Junior), Anselmo Tela (Junior), Carlos Braceras (Sophomore), Jack Lannon (Sophomore), Cristo Vumpa (Sophomore)



Pivotal games: Sept. 5 @ Gorham, Sept. 10 @ Cheverus, Sept. 24 SCARBOROUGH, Sept. 26 @ South Portland, Oct. 22 @ Falmouth



Coach’s comment: “We lost some talent, but we have some nice additions. We need to continue to grow and not get ahead of ourselves. We’ll find out right away how good we are, playing at Gorham first. It’s a balanced league. It will come down to who plays well a the end. I’m excited for the season. We’ve been in the hunt the last few years and we hope that can continue. I hope our experience will pay off.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland is in the midst of arguably the best three-year stretch in program history, which three straight trips to the regional final (and one to the state game) and 35 victories (against just 12 losses) in that span. While graduation and other departures have hurt the cause, there is plenty of talent and depth in reserve and the Bulldogs figure to be one of the best teams in a deep and balanced Class A South yet again.

Millones was a second-team league all-star in 2018 and as a captain this fall, he’ll be a force in the midfield and will likely be one of the squad’s top scorers. Tela was Portland’s leading scorer a year ago, with 11 goals, and he’s back as a captain and matchup nightmare. Lannon, Panzo and Vumpa will also look to spark the offense. Defense is always a Bulldogs’ strength and with honorable mention all-star Cheever back to anchor that unit, the opposition won’t have much luck putting the ball in the net. Cheever is joined by Braceras in front of Flynn in goal, who also made the all-star team as an honorable mention last season. Brown will see his share of time between the pipes as well.

Portland knows that the season is a grind and that the win-loss record doesn’t matter as much as development and cohesiveness. The past several seasons have seen the Bulldogs steadily improve and be at their best in October, when it matters most. Don’t be surprised if this year’s squad follows the same script.

GIRLS’ SOCCER



Coach: Curtis Chapin (fourth year, 19-17-8 overall record)



2018 record: 8-6-1 (Lost, 4-0, to Noble in Class A South preliminary round)



Top returners: Laini Legere (Senior), Annika More (Senior), Isabella More (Senior), Hazel Praught (Senior), C.C. Ritter (Senior), Makenzie Bryant (Junior), Caroline Lerch (Junior), Lydia Stein (Junior), Toni Stevenson (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 GORHAM, Sept. 9 CHEVERUS, Sept. 12 @ Windham, Sept. 24 @ Scarborough, Sept. 27 SOUTH PORTLAND, Oct. 22 FALMOUTH



Coach’s comment: “I like where we’re at. We have a lot back and we’ve got some younger players maturing quickly. Now it’s time for us to take the next step and go further in the playoffs than we have.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: After missing the playoffs in 2017, Portland got back to the postseason a year ago, but lost at home in the preliminary round. This fall, the Bulldogs should be very competitive again.

Stevenson was a league all-star honorable mention in 2018 after leading Portland in scoring. She’ll pace the offense again, with help from Annika More, Isabella More and promising freshman Eliza Stein. The Bulldogs should be strong in the midfield as well, as they feature Bryant, Lydia Stein and freshmen Elizabeth Littel and Kendall Sniper. Praught and Ritter lead a promising defensive unit. Legere and Lerch will each see time in goal and both are up to the task.

Portland has a daunting schedule, especially early, but if the Bulldogs can navigate it, they’ll be primed to do big things. This group isn’t content just making it to the playoffs. Portland is hoping to go on a run and if it hits its stride, that’s a distinct possibility.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Beth Arsenault (20th year, 71-193-11 overall record)



2018 record: 0-13-1 (no postseason)



Top returners: Talia Casale (Senior), Audrey Dufour (Senior), Carly Hagelin (Senior), Corry Hemond (Senior), Jada McIlwain (Senior), Alexis McNally (Senior), Aleah Murph (Senior), Noelle Walker (Senior), Rebekah Dunn (Junior), Anna Gannon (Junior), Dalycia Greely (Junior), Emma Harrigan (Junior), Thao Le (Junior), Rose Stait (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 4 SANFORD, Sept. 14 @ Cheverus, Sept. 16 BIDDEFORD, Sept. 20 THORNTON ACADEMY,



Coach’s comment: “We’ve had a rough couple of seasons on a number of fronts beyond just our record, so we’re excited to start fresh. Those seasons have given us perspective and some resolve to put our best effort on the field for every minute of every game. We are excited to have our teammates from Deering joining us and their playoff experience from last year will be invaluable. They have handled what is no question a difficult and disappointing circumstance with a great deal of class, dignity and maturity. I’m personally inspired by their example and I believe our whole program is as well. We hope to capitalize on this infusion of talent and experience and draw on our recent history to fight our way into the playoffs.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: After competing against each other for decades, Portland and Deering combine this fall and while most of the squad is made up of Bulldogs, the infusion of Rams comes a big help, not only to provide depth, but also because Deering was a playoff team in 2018 (going 6-9 and losing, 4-1, to Marshwood in the Class A South preliminary round). The Portland girls seeking its first victory since the 2016 season and it’s possible this squad will prevail on multiple occasions.

The loss of Jaidyn Appel to graduation will hurt, but plenty of firepower remains. Murph, Deering’s Fall 2018 Female Athlete of the Year, will pace the offense, with help from fellow Rams Dunn and McNally, as well as Hagelin, Harrigan (an SMAA All-Rookie team selection in 2018), Le and Walker. New juniors Ella Anderson, Molly Johnson and Charlee Lachance will also figure into the scoring mix. In the midfield, Casale is a top returner. Dufour and Stait are also experienced. New junior Tina Dengenhardt will also see time. Portland/Deering features one of the top goalies in the conference in McIlwain. She’s supported by top defenders Gannon, Greely and Hemond and freshman Delainey Black.

Portland/Deering should be able to compete with most of its foes this season. If the goal scoring comes along as hoped, victories will follow and it’s not out of the question to suggest this squad could make a run at a playoff berth.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Joe Russo (fifth year, 16-41 overall record)

2018 record: 2-12 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Erin Chadbourne (Senior), Kiera Eubanks (Senior), Katie Lederer (Senior), Rose Watson (Senior), Amanda Kabantu (Junior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 12 @ South Portland, Oct. 3 BONNY EAGLE, Oct. 8 @ Deering

Coach’s comment: “The varsity girls know how to play and compete. I’m very pleased with their knowledge and desire to learn. Now, we need to improve our skill level and serving and hitting percentages. The girls are ready for a tough schedule. We want to continue to be competitive and hopefully, that will lead to a few more wins.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland has some key returners and a plethora of promising newcomers this season.

Chadbourne is a captain and the player Russo calls the “glue to the team.” She can be equally dangerous as a setter or hitter. Lederer will also see time as a setter. Eubanks, another captain, is in the middle and will hit and block with abandon. Watson, the third captain, is the Bulldogs’ best server. She will also be the libero. Kabantu, well known for her athleticism on the basketball court, returns as a hitter. New to the team, or playing bigger roles this autumn, are seniors Elsa DiGiovanni (who can play libero or outside hitter) and Sydney Roberts (a defensive specialist), juniors Megan Baltes (hitter), Emliy Pozzy (hitter), Coral Smith (hitter) and Tasha Wales (setter) and sophomores Ana Napijalo (opposite), Reagan Noonan (middle) and Meulissa Tuza (middle).

While Portland will have a tough time competing with the league powerhouses, it should be able to garner some victories in other matches. An improvement over last year is likely. Whether it’s enough to spell a playoff berth will be determined.

CROSS COUNTRY



Coaches:

(Boys) Dan Deniso (28th year)

(Girls) Sophia Payson-Rand (14th year)



2018 results:

(Boys) 13th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) DNQ for states (10th @ Western A regionals)



Top returners:

(Boys) Will Brewster (Senior), Wyatt Dana (Senior), Couper Jepson (Junior)

(Girls) Julia Ayer (Senior), Lucy Medd (Senior)

Coach Deniso’s comment: “We have a nice team this year. Our numbers are good. We have over 25 kids. We have youth, dedication, camaraderie and coachability. I think we’ll be reasonably successful, maybe top six or seven.”

Coach Payson-Rand’s comment: “I’m excited. We have six new freshmen and they’re talented. We need to get the younger kids up to speed. They’ve come in with a good base, which helps. We just missed states a year ago. We lost two runners, but I think we have a good chance to qualify this year.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland has an infusion of talent and hopes to have both teams qualify for the state meet this fall.

The boys’ squad has been to states two years running and this fall, has what it takes to make a big leap up the standings. The Bulldogs return state meet scorers Dana (47th in 2018) and Brewster (61st). Jepson, along with new junior Devon Daligan, sophomores Nate Herrick, Ben Horrisberger and George Theall and freshmen Miles Fischer and Owen Lynch, round out a very promising squad. While Scarborough still sets the tone in the conference and state, Portland can feel good about its ability to compete and improve. The Bulldogs last finished in the top 10 at states in 2007. This year’s team has the ability to place top 10, or better.

On the girls’ side, Portland returns two regional meet scorers and has an infusion of youngsters which will help the cause. Medd (41st at regionals last year) and Ayer (75th) have experience. Sophomores Emily Paradise and Anna Viola and freshmen Taylor Austere, Annabelle Brooks, Greta Brooks and Tenley Flint bring depth and hope for future success. The Bulldogs last made it to the state meet in 2011. This group has the pieces in place to end that drought.

GOLF



Coach: John LaFond (42nd year, five state championships)



2018 results: 2-7 (DNQ for Class A state match)



Top returners: Cooper Bay (Junior), Bennett Berg (Junior), Sam Bibeau (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to qualify for states.”



The Forecaster’s forecast: Portland returns some talent this fall and should be able to contend in a tough division.

Bay was a first-team league all-star a year ago and he’ll serve as a captain this season. Berg played for Deering last year (the Rams don’t have a team this fall) and has promise. Bibeau has two years of experience. Newcomers Henry Bibeau, Russell Dalton, Peter Gribbin, Nick Ives and Tau-Su Park add depth.

The Bulldogs will have their share of challenges in the weeks to come, but the pieces are in place to compete. If that happens, Portland could be able to realize its goal of making it to the state match in October.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: