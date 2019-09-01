CYCLING

Clara Brown, a 23-year-old from Falmouth, capped an impressive debut at the Parapan American Games, by winning another gold medal Sunday.

Brown led Team USA to five medals on the final day of the cycling competition in Lima, Peru.

Brown, competing in four Parapan American Games road and track events, finished with three gold medals and one bronze in Lima. On the track she captured gold in the women’s individual pursuit and bronze in the 500-meter time trial, and added gold in the road time trial and road race for the women’s C3 class.

SPANISH VUELTA: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia won a stormy mountainous ninth stage at Cortals D’Encamp, Andorra, and Nairo Quintana took over the race lead.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc just held off Lewis Hamilton to win the Belgian Grand Prix from the pole position at Spa-Francoreechamps and secure his first series victory.

INDYCAR: Will Power won at Portland International Raceway in Oregon, and Josef Newgarden slightly tightened his grip on the championship.

• The series is not expected to return to Pocono Raceway next season and instead will replace the oval with Richmond Raceway on the 2020 schedule.

GOLF

LPGA: Hannah Green overcame a three-shot deficit with a final round 5-under 67 to win the Portland Classic in Oregon and deny teenager Yealimi Noh’s bid to become the third Monday qualifier to win on the Tour.

Green erased a three-shot deficit with two birdies over the final four holes. She finished at 21 under and won for the second time this season after claiming the KPGM Women’s PGA Championship in June.

CHAMPIONS: Wes Short Jr. made a short birdie putt on the final hole to win the Shaw Charity Classic by one shot over defending champion Scott McCarron at Calgary, Alberta.

EUROPEAN: Sebastian Soderberg won a five-man playoff for the European Masters title at Crans-Montana,. Switzerland, sinking his birdie putt on the first extra hole when Rory McIlroy and the others could not.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal came back from two goals down against visiting Tottenham to draw 2-2 in a game between north London rivals.

The result leaves Arsenal in fifth place in the league with Spurs in ninth.

• Richarlison scored twice and Everton twice threw away the lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers before winning 3-2 at Liverpool, England.

GERMAN LEAGUE: Josh Sargent, who plays for the U.S. national team, scored a brilliant goal on his first start of the season and Yuya Osako grabbed two goals as Werder Bremen defeated Augsburg 3-2 at Bremen, Germany.

FIGURE SKATING

ORGANIZER DIES: Tom Collins, whose Champions on Ice tour helped hundreds of skaters prolong their careers, died at his Minneapolis home at age 88.

A former skater in Holiday on Ice, Collins organized an exhibition tour of the United States with world champion skaters in 1969. It was the forerunner of Champions on Ice, which became known to people in the sport as “Tommy’s Tour.”

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said there was a chance starting receiver Amari Rodgers could play Saturday when the top-ranked Tigers take on No. 12 Texas A&M.

Rodgers is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior from Knoxville, Tennessee, who tore his ACL during spring practice. Rodgers had an operation and was expected to miss much of the season.

• Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels will miss the rest of the season after tearing a ligament and the meniscus in his right knee during the Trojans’ opener.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Auburn true freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds remaining and the 16th-ranked Tigers opened the season with a 27-21 comeback win over No. 11 Oregon at Arlington, Texas.

• Quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, Xazavian Valladay had 118 yards rushing and a score, and Wyoming upset Missouri 37-31 in a season opener at Laramie, Wyoming.

– Staff and news reports

