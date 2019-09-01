STANDISH — Madeline Wood steered in a tie-breaking goal early in the second half Sunday and St. Joseph’s College went on to a 3-0 victory against Husson in a nonconference women’s soccer game.

Wood put a shot taken from the top of the box into the right side of the net after 11 minutes of the second half as the Monks (1-0-1) shut out Husson (0-1).

Kayley Mattos, with a nifty deflection into the bottom left corner off an Ashley Emery pass, and Madison Michaud, with a hard shot just under the crossbar, added goals in the final 3:17. Mattos assisted on the final goal.

Adia Grogan turned away the only shot she faced for the shutout. Shie Smith registered 12 saves for the Eagles.

MAINE 1, BRYANT 0: Emilie Andersen scored on a first-half penalty kick, and the defense allowed a single shot on goal by Bryant (1-2) in the second half as the Black Bears (1-1) won their home opener at Orono

Andersen, taken down in the box, easily found the back of the net with her penalty shot for a 1-0 lead after 34 minutes.

Meghan Dalton stopped nine shots for Bryant.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, BERRY 1: The Nor’easters (1-0-1) scored three goals in the second half to defeat the Vikings (1-1) at Biddeford.

Katie Beaudoin of UNE scored the first goal on a cross from Caroline Wilson after 11 minutes, but Kirbi Matthews tied it from Vanessa Belanger just before halftime.

UNE’s three goals in the second half came in a span of just under three minutes. Beaudoin assisted on Ashley Sherman’s 65th-minute goal, then passed to Alyssa Boilard to make it 3-1. Freshman Marie Hoehner’s first college goal came in the 68th minute.

FIELD HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE 5, MAINE 4: Nora Goddard-Despot drove a reverse stick shot into the middle of the cage after 12:46 of overtime, lifting Providence (1-1) over the Black Bears (0-2) at Orono.

Providence led four times in regulation, and each time Maine tied it.

Brooke Sulinski scored two goals, Hana Davis added a goal and an assist, and Brianna Ricker had the goal that sent the game to overtime for Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, WELLESLEY 1: Alexandra Belaire scored twice to carry St. Joseph’s (2-0) over the Blue (1-1) at Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Belaire’s shot from the top of the circle deflected off a defender’s stick and into the cage to complete a penalty corner with a goal after 21:27. Belaire steered a shot to the goalie’s right for a second penatly corner goal early in the second half.

Wellesley cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 44th minute, when Caitlin Campbell controlled a rebound and beat Monks keeper Alexandria Simpson with a quick shot.

Simpson turned away four shots for St. Joseph’s and Belaire added a defensive save. Janelle Sullivan made three saves for Wellesley.

