Over the past 15 years, 317 Main in Yarmouth has grown from a place for musicians to gather into a wide-reaching center of music education. And every year, it’s celebrated that growth with the greater community at Henryfest.

Named for 317 Main executive director John Williams’ dog, Henryfest is synonymous with “having a rollicking good time,” said communications director Amy Sinclair. People of all ages are invited to listen to music and learn to dance at the event, happening from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth, where as many as 1,000 guests are expected.

“317 Main’s mission is to encourage personal growth, creative expression and community connection through music,” Sinclair said. “Seeing hundreds of people relaxing, socializing, dancing, eating pie, playing cornhole and playing music reminds us what we do as a community music organization.”

Among the performers are some of 317’s teachers who have professional music careers outside of the center. They include Ellen Gawler, a fiddler performing alongside the contra players from 317; Jeff Christmas, a singer/songwriter who teaches voice; and Titus Abbott, who will perform jazz, and is a clarinet, saxophone and piano teacher.

As is tradition, there will be a performance by student ambassador band, Flight 317, which currently consists of Emi Schneider, Sigrid Sibley, Terra Gallo and Adrianna Whitlock, led by teacher Carter Logan. The New Moon Ensemble is coming back for a second year to teach dance and perform West African drumming. There also will be instruction in swing and contra dancing, and instruments available to try.

Maine Beer Co. will supply beer, and food trucks Fishin’ Ships, Mr. Tuna, Greek of Peaks, Maine Maple Creemee and Snobirds Shave Ice will be on site. Community members are donating pies.

To celebrate its 15th year, 317 Main has held performances weekly at the Yarmouth Farmers Market and had a big party at the Portland House of Music. At Henryfest, people will be able to sign a card congratulating 317 on the milestone and offer suggestions for the type of music they would like to enjoy in the future.

Tickets are $20 for individuals and $40 for families, with the prices increasing to $25 and $50 on the day of the event, which will be held rain or shine.

