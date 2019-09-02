Today’s two most urgent influences – the planet is heating up and it’s getting more crowded – are already impacting Portland.

Pragmatic and collaborative leaders are especially needed in this moment. While I see goodness in the current mayor’s values, the lack of cooperation with the City Council is disappointing. Political fray unfortunately distracts from a much-needed focus on sustainable results.

Kate Snyder will bring a fresh perspective to leading Portland. She weighs various points of view as she makes decisions and builds solutions.

As a leader she avoids polarizing positions while she embraces the slow burn of collaborative leadership. I hope you’ll join me and vote for Kate for mayor this Nov. 5.

Emily Bruce

Portland

