ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple Monday to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants.

Paul DeJong had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have won 10 of 12.

Mauricio Dubon hit his first major league homer for San Francisco, which has lost 6 of 7.

Wainwright (10-9) allowed four hits. He struck out one and didn’t walk a batter in a 96-pitch stint. Wainwright lowered his home ERA to 2.43 in 13 starts this season.

“I tried to re-channel that focus that I used to have,” Wainwright said. “That attacking mentality that I used to have. I’ve sort of gotten away from that the last couple starts. Today I wanted to attack. Go out and be me.”

METS 7, NATIONALS 3: Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing three hits over seven shutout innings, Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer and New York won at Washington.

The loss ended Washington’s four-game winning streak and denied the Nationals from moving 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.

PHILLIES 7, REDS 1: Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two homers, and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots as Philadelphia won at Cincinnati.

Harper extended his hitting and scoring streaks to 10 games with a liner into the right-field seats in the eighth inning off Wandy Peralta. Hoskins followed two pitches later with his second homer of the game.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, PADRES 7: Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered in the sixth inning off converted infielder Javy Guerra, and Arizona won at Phoenix.

The Diamondbacks have won 7 of 8 and kept pace in the National League wild-card race at 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second spot. The Padres had won 3 of 4.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3: Max Kepler’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted Minnesota at Detroit.

The Twins have gone 6-1 in the first seven games of a 10-game trip. Detroit went 1-6 in its seven-game homestand.

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4: Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning at St. Petersburg, Florida, and Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game.

The Rays held their narrow lead atop the AL wild-card race. At 81-58, Tampa Bay is 23 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2010 season.

RANGERS 7, YANKEES 0: Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 220 tries to shut out the Yankees as Texas won at New York.

The Yankees had the second-longest streak without being shut out since at least 1900 behind a 308-game stretch by the Babe Ruth-led Yankees from 1931-33. New York was previously shut out June 30, 2018, by Chris Sale and the Red Sox.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 6, BLUE JAYS 3: Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers, and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as Atlanta won at home.

The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.

CUBS 5, MARINERS 1: Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and Chicago snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak by rallying at home.

Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago.

ASTROS 3, BREWERS 2: George Springer’s home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted Houston at Milwaukee.

The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

NOTES

BRAVES: Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox made his first return to SunTrust Park in Atlanta, five months after suffering a stroke.

Cox returned to see both teams he managed, Atlanta and Toronto, open an interleague series.

NATIONALS: Outfielder Adam Eaton left the game against the New York Mets after the second inning when his bruised right knee tightened.

