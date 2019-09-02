The New England Patriots are losing one wide receiver and bringing back another.

On Monday, the Patriots placed rookie N’Keal Harry on the injured reserve. The team subsequently brought back Demaryius Thomas, who was cut on Saturday. The veteran receiver was back with his teammates in the afternoon at practice.

This is a tough break for Harry, who became the first receiver to be drafted in the first round during Bill Belichick’s time in New England. The 6-foot-4 wide out impressed this offseason with his ability to make difficult catches. Harry often utilized his large frame to jump over defenders.

This doesn’t mean Harry is lost for the season. Under the injured reserve rules, Harry is eligible to return to practice in six weeks and he’s eligible to play in eight weeks. That would put him back on Oct. 27 in the Patriots matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

If anything, it’s fair to wonder if the Patriots handled the injury situation with Harry correctly.

On Aug. 13, Harry pulled up with a lower body injury during the Patriots joint practices with the Detroit Lions. Two days later, on Aug. 15, Harry was a game-time decision in the team’s first preseason game against the Lions. Team doctors worked out the rookie prior to the game before clearing him to play.

Harry lasted three snaps in Detroit. He caught two passes for 36 yards, but fell awkwardly after his last catch, limped off the field and that was it. We don’t know if Harry made his initial injury worse or suffered a new one, but the fact the Patriots played their first round pick two days after he couldn’t finish practice due to a leg injury is questionable.

As the summer went on, it was clear Harry wasn’t progressing quickly. The receiver was still limited last week. Even in the limited time the media watched practice, it was clear Harry wasn’t close to full health.

It was evident the Patriots knew this was coming. According to multiple reports, the Patriots always planned on bringing Thomas back to the fold. The five-time Pro Bowler caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in his only preseason game.

EAGLES: Philadelphia could have several injured starters in the lineup for the season opener.

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, right guard Brandon Brooks, linebacker Nigel Bradham, defensive end Derek Barnett and cornerback Ronald Darby should be ready for Sunday’s game against Washington after missing the preseason.

JETS: New York hired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant. Ward worked with the Jets during the summer as a coaching intern and impressed Coach Adam Gase and his staff. Wide receiver Robby Anderson praised Ward during camp for helping him try to find ways to improve his game this season.

RAIDERS: Oakland Raiders third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman on injured reserve with an elbow injury Monday, a day after claiming DeShone Kizer off waivers from Green Bay as the fourth quarterback on the roster.

VIKINGS: A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that former Washington wide receiver Josh Doctson has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville canceled practice and meetings scheduled for Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, leaving them to cram two days of work into one before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

• Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack has signed a four-year, $57 million extension, placing him under contract through the 2023 season.

