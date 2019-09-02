First Friday Art Walk

5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Congress Street and surrounding streets. creativeportland.com

Creative Portland describes its First Friday Art Walk as a free self-guided tour of art galleries, art studios, museums and alternative art venues. This is true, but the art walk is also a mecca for street performers and local makers who line the streets selling their wares. It’s always a bit of a circus, but in a really fun way.

Sarah Martin

9 p.m. Friday. Baxter Brewing Co., 130 Mill St., Lewiston, no cover. On Facebook.

Laughs can be had in Lewiston as Baxter Brewing Co. and The River Comics present Buhaha on the Balcony Comedy Showcase. The headliner is Boston’s Sarah Martin, and you’ll also hear from Dawn Hartill, Danny Jordan and host Leonard Kimble. This is Martin’s last show in Maine before she moves to Los Angeles. She’s performed all over the country and currently is writing and starring in the dramedy web series “Code Green.”

Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cumberland Fair Grounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $5, 12 and under free. On Facebook.

If you’re a fan of international organizing and tidying up sensation Marie Kondo, you might want to look away. Everyone else: Heads up! It’s time for the early fall edition of Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale. You’ll find more than 200 sellers spread out all over the fairgrounds selling a huge array of untold items, including what some may consider junk but that you might consider an absolute treasure. Be ready to shop till you drop and be sure to BYOB (bring your own bag).

