First Friday Art Walk
5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Congress Street and surrounding streets. creativeportland.com
Creative Portland describes its First Friday Art Walk as a free self-guided tour of art galleries, art studios, museums and alternative art venues. This is true, but the art walk is also a mecca for street performers and local makers who line the streets selling their wares. It’s always a bit of a circus, but in a really fun way.
Sarah Martin
9 p.m. Friday. Baxter Brewing Co., 130 Mill St., Lewiston, no cover. On Facebook.
Laughs can be had in Lewiston as Baxter Brewing Co. and The River Comics present Buhaha on the Balcony Comedy Showcase. The headliner is Boston’s Sarah Martin, and you’ll also hear from Dawn Hartill, Danny Jordan and host Leonard Kimble. This is Martin’s last show in Maine before she moves to Los Angeles. She’s performed all over the country and currently is writing and starring in the dramedy web series “Code Green.”
Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cumberland Fair Grounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $5, 12 and under free. On Facebook.
If you’re a fan of international organizing and tidying up sensation Marie Kondo, you might want to look away. Everyone else: Heads up! It’s time for the early fall edition of Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale. You’ll find more than 200 sellers spread out all over the fairgrounds selling a huge array of untold items, including what some may consider junk but that you might consider an absolute treasure. Be ready to shop till you drop and be sure to BYOB (bring your own bag).
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Short-term rental operators in South Portland respond to threat of legal action
-
Community News
Community meals
-
Food
Dinner at Blast from the Past Diner makes for a happy day
-
Do This
On the Cheap: Hit the art walk, shop till you drop and laugh your head off
-
Opinion
Maine AFL-CIO director: Workers are getting restless, and politicians better listen
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.