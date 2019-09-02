FOXBOROUGH — After watching Julian Edelman tweak the same injured thumb that kept him out of a good portion of training camp after falling on it making his lone catch Thursday night, it was somewhat curious to note the New England Patriots didn’t have a legitimate punt returner on the roster for a good chunk of time Saturday.

Except, of course, for Edelman.

OPENER WHO: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots WHEN: 8:20 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: NBC

Braxton Berrios, a receiver in the Edelman mold who was also a kick and punt returner, was cut. Ditto fan favorite Gunner Olszewski, who was impressive during the latter stages of training camp and the preseason, especially as a returner.

Given the Edelman scare with one play, even if only a minor aggravation, there had to be some discussion about having him do less, and protecting the thumb going forward. As it is, the Patriots have been trying to find another slot receiver so Edelman can move outside and run fewer routes across the middle, a place he’s gotten smoked during the past decade.

He’s 33, after all, and has absorbed a lot of wear and tear. And as one of the few in Tom Brady’s inner trust circle from the receivers group, keeping him as healthy as possible is a good idea.

Whether it’s less time in the slot or fewer punt returns, something should be done.

Plus, punt returning and sore thumbs aren’t a good match, no matter how accomplished Edelman has been returning kicks.

Enter Olszewski. Being able to change course on the wideout and get him on the 53-man roster, after initially rejecting him, was a good idea.

Not only is the NCAA Division II engine that could an uber-competitive player his teammates love, his presence will allow Edelman to avoid fielding punts with his gimpy thumb. With time, he might also help Edelman avoid a few licks across the middle.

Olszewski, a converted college cornerback, still is developing as a receiver. Like Edelman, he has good short-area quickness, toughness and a fearlessness that’s been evident throughout camp.

Using him as a punt returner is a place to start.

Was making room for Gunner more important than keeping Demaryius Thomas on the roster and risking not being able to bring the veteran back?

Given the intention was for Thomas to return (he was re-signed Monday), it was the best way for the Patriots to manipulate the roster.

“The players that are on the team earned those spots. No one was given anything,” Bill Belichick said during a conference call Sunday. “I’m sure not everyone agrees with that, and I respect that. But we did what we thought was best.”

It’s hard to argue with Belichick, especially with Thomas re-signed, and Gunner just continues to compete like his life depends on every play.

“Coach Belichick is not going to bring any player in here that he doesn’t think can help this team win. Doesn’t matter who it is,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “You know automatically that this kid must have something that they saw that they liked. And I think it was evident from Day 1 – his grittiness, his competitiveness, his willingness to do whatever was asked. That was on display from Day 1. You saw each and every day him trying to get better, him getting better, and now here we are in September and he’s still finding a way to get it done.”

Olszewski, speaking in the Patriots locker room Sunday, said he went from taking the worst call of his life to having the best. Five hours after the rejection call, he received a second telling him he had in fact made the roster of the defending champion Patriots. He was at punter Jake Bailey’s house when he got the second call.

“It was a roller coaster . . . that’s the best way to describe it,” Olszewski said when asked about his day. “For one second, you think, ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ The next second, I’m a Patriot. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how it happened. What happened is I’m a Patriot now. I’m just proud to be here and proud to go to work.”

How surprised was Gunner by the second phone call?

“I wasn’t. I knew they liked me. I knew they wanted me to be here,” he said. “I don’t get paid to make roster decisions. I was just hoping I could stick around. … It’s not up to me, but I’m glad the decision that was made.”

It was certainly a feel-good story for the undrafted rookie, and for many others like him wondering if they would ever have a chance to make it in the NFL.

For the Patriots, it’s also a good story. Edelman can keep his gimpy thumb out of harm’s way during punt returns, and maybe, down the road, Olszewski can develop into something more in the slot.

