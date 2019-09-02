Two people who had just left the annual Windsor Fair were killed Sunday night when the pickup truck they were in veered off Route 32 and rolled over, police said.

Killed in the crash were the driver, Seth Labreck, 35, of South China, and his passenger, 38-year-old Jennifer Hood, of Winslow, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for Maine State Police, in a news release Monday morning.

Labreck lost control of the pickup truck on a curve in the road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, and the vehicle slammed into a utility pole before rolling over and stopping on its roof, state police said. The crash happened near the Windsor Veterinary Clinic off Route 32, which is about 3 miles north of the fairgrounds.

State police said Labreck, who had been drinking alcohol and was speeding at the time of the crash, was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the truck. Hood was wearing her seat belt, but also died at the scene.

Windsor and Augusta fire departments, Delta ambulance and Central Maine Power Company also responded to the crash, according to state police.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: