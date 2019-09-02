ON SALE NOW
Eoto, Sept. 5. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com
Rustic Overtones, Sept. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Subhumans (UK), Sept. 8. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Sebastian Bach, Sept. 10. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. auramaine.com
Jon Stickley Trio, Sept. 10. Portland House of Music, Portland, $8 in advance, $12 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Boris, Sept. 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Kitchen Dwellers, Sept. 12. Portland House of Music, Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Gov’t Mule, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 in advance, $42 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Bob Seger Tribute – Live Bullet, Sept. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Holly Bowling, Sept. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Capitol Steps, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
Steve Martin and Martin Short, Sept. 14. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor $49.75 to $95.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Sept. 14. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com
Julian Lage Trio, Sept. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $21 in advance, $26 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Lucinda Williams and Buick 6, Sept. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Cheap Trick, Sept. 17. Aura, Portland, $65 in advance, $68 day of show. auramaine.com
Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (abridged), Sept. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Josh Ritter with Amanda Shires, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Com Truise, Sept. 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
One Night In Memphis, Sept. 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
The Feelies, Sept. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Skerryvore, Sept. 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
Bill Frisell, Sept. 22 (two shows). Blue, Portland, $35. portcityblue.com
Bad Suns, Sept. 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Built to Spill, Sept. 23. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Collective Soul, Sept. 25. Aura, Portland, $55 in advance, $58 day of show. auramaine.com
Illenium: The Ascend Tour, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Candlebox, Sept. 27. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com
Nick Kroll, Sept. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29. statetheatreportland.com
Piano Men, Sept. 28. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Guided By Voices, Sept. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, $50 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Smooth Hound Slim, Sept. 28. Portland House of Music, Portland, $125 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Seth Glier, Sept. 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Strung Out, Oct. 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Magic Beans, Oct. 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Iris DeMent, Oct. 3. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
Adam Ezra Group, Oct. 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Lyrics Born and Con Brio, Oct. 4 Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Iris DeMent, Oct. 4. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
Studio Two – The Beatles Before America, Oct. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
The Jeremiahs, Oct. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Deep Purple, Oct. 6. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.75 to $159.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Jimmy Vaughan, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $25 to $50. auramaine.com
Incubus, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $66 general admission, $146 lower balcony reserved. statetheatreportland.com
Vince Gill, Oct. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 to $175. waterfrontconcerts.com
Kittel & Co., Oct. 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com
Noah Gunderson, Oct. 11. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Juston McKinney, Oct. 11. Aura, Portland, $15 to $30. auramaine.com
Peter Mulvey & Catie Curtis, Oct. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $29.50 to $49.50. stonemountainartscenter.com
Ripe, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. auramaine.com
Cowboy Junkies, Oct. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Indigo Girls, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Melvin Seals and JGB feat. John Kadlecik, Oct. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $45 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com
Marco Benevento, Oct. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Ryan Hamilton, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Alice Phoebe Low, Oct. 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Adonis Puentes & The Voice of Cuba Orchestra, Oct. 18. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
Thievery Corporation, Oct. 18. Aura, Portland, $39.50 to $53. auramaine.com
Marika Hackman, Oct. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
The California Honeydrops, Oct. 19. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com
Pink Martini, Oct. 20. Aura, Portland, $35 to $65. auramaine.com
Steel Panthers, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $29 in advance, $32 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Little Feat, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
In This Moment, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Tony Bennett, Oct. 24. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Songhoy Blues, Oct. 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $80.75 to $160.75.porttix.com
Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $40 to $115. portcitymusichall.com
Jesse Cook, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Yoke Lore, Oct. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com.com
Blue October, Oct. 29. Aura, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. auramaine.com
X Ambassadors, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Low Cut Connie, Nov. 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Jenny Lewis, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Nov. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com
Coco Montoya, Nov. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40. portcitymusichall.com
Creed Bratton, Nov. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating.portcitymusichall.com
Home Free, Nov. 7. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Westbrook, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com
Big Wild, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Rachael & Vilray, Nov. 7. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $35 general admission seated, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
North Mississippi Allstars, Nov. 8. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Patty Griffin, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
The Motet, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Patty Griffin, Nov. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
Ani DiFranco, Nov. 12. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $55. rocklandstrand.com
Slothrust, Nov. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $32 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Carbon Leaf, Nov. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Dark Star Orchestra, Nov. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Childsplay with singer Karan Casey, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Nov. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
The Movement, Nov. 17. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Louis The Child, Nov. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Yonder Mountain String Band, Nov. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Mandolin Orange, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Mr. Speed & Shot of Poison, Nov. 23. Aura, Portland, $15 to $23. auramaine.com
TroyBoi, Nov. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Adam Ezra Group, Nov. 29 & 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com
Stephen Kellogg, Nov. 30. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com
Cracker, Dec. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com
Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, Dec. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
David Sedaris, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com
Kung Fu, Dec. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Dec. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $33. auramaine.com
Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Experience, Feb. 1. Aura, Portland, $15 in advance, $19 day of show. auramaine.com
Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
