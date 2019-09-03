U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, one of the Democratic candidates vying to take on President Trump in 2020, will be in Maine this week.

The New Jersey senator will make a campaign stop in Portland on Saturday during a cocktail fundraising event, said Chris Moyer, a spokesman for Booker’s campaign in New Hampshire.

Booker will be the fourth Democratic Party candidate, in a group of about two dozen, to visit Maine in his bid to become the party’s nominee next year.

Booker is unveiling his policy positions on climate change Tuesday with a specific focus on the Northeast, Moyer said.

Booker will appear at Halo at the Point, suite 101, at Thompson’s Point in Portland at 5 p.m. Saturday. Doors for guests will open at 4:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend should visit Booker’s campaign web site for ticketing details.

Last weekend U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a favorite in Maine who won the state’s Democratic caucuses in 2016 in his failed bid to become the party’s nominee that year, also visited Portland.

Other Democratic hopefuls to visit Maine in recent weeks include South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Marianne Williamson, a best selling author and activist.

