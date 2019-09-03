Arrests
8/19 at 11:56 p.m. Brendan Johnson, 36, of Blanchard Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating after suspension.
8/24 at 1:19 a.m. Jennifer Sands, 36, of Wood Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.
8/24 at 2:49 a.m. Sydney Kugel, 59, of Lewiston Road, Gray, was arrested by Sgt. Antonio Ridge on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
Fire calls
8/23 at 9:57 a.m. Building fire on Kathy Lane.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Aug. 21-27.
