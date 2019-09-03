(Ed. Note: Greely isn’t fielding a football team this fall. Football is part of a co-op with Falmouth. See Falmouth’s preview for more on that team).

BOYS’ SOCCER

Coach: Mike Andreasen (22nd year, 212-107-29 overall record, four state championships)

2018 record: 9-5-2 (Lost, 3-1, to Freeport in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Silas Cunningham (Senior), Andy Moore (Senior), Chris Theodores (Senior), Schuyler Wetmore (Senior), Chase Cornwall (Junior), Lucas Goettel (Junior), Jonathon Piesik (Junior), Chris Williams (Junior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 6 CAPE ELIZABETH, Sept. 10 FREEPORT, Sept. 14 @ Yarmouth, Sept. 21 WAYNFLETE, Oct. 1 @ Cape Elizabeth, Oct. 4 @ Freeport, Oct. 12 YARMOUTH, Oct. 17 YORK, Oct. 21 @ York

Coach’s comment: “I’ve coached our seniors since they were in the sixth grade. It’s nice to have that familiarity. We’re better on paper than last year, but I thought that team did a remarkable job. We want to compete every night and get better. The league is still very tough.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely surprised many a year ago by getting all the way to the semifinals. The Rangers only graduated three starters and have a couple nice additions this fall, suggesting they’ll be able to go toe-to-toe with the several powerhouse teams in Class B South.

Cunningham and Theodores each made the conference and regional all-star teams in 2018. Cunningham will lead Greely’s offense with help from Williams. The midfield will be solid behind Goettel, Moore (the hockey standout) and senior Aidan Melville, who played academy soccer the past couple years and returns to Greely this fall before going on to play at Providence College. Defensively, Theodores sets the tone and is aided by Cornwall and Piesik. Sophomore Owen Kany is a nice addition to the defensive unit in front of Wetmore, the lacrosse standout, who returns in goal.

Yarmouth is again viewed as the regional favorite, Freeport is the reigning regional champion and Cape Elizabeth and York remain strong as well, but Greely will roll over for no one. This year’s squad is hoping to build on last year’s success and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Rangers make an even deeper run when all is said and done.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Coach: Josh Muscadin (seventh year, 72-27-3 overall record, one state championship)

2018 record: 8-8-1 (Lost, 4-1, to York in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Katherine Clancy (Senior), Sawyer Dusch (Senior), Paige Evans (Senior)

Pivotal games: Sept. 7 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 10 @ Freeport, Sept. 12 YORK, Sept. 14 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 1 CAPE ELIZABETH, Oct. 4 FREEPORT, Oct. 12 YARMOUTH, Oct. 17 @ York

Coach’s comment: “We’re trying to jell. We should be stronger on defense this year, but we need to work on finishing. We hope for balanced scoring. We want to stay healthy. I think we can accomplish quite a bit.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely posted a sub-.500 regular season record last fall for the first time since 1989, but came on strong in the playoffs and made it to the semifinals before bowing out. The Rangers lost several key seniors and Brooke Obar and Mollie Obar aren’t playing soccer this year, choosing to focus on basketball, but Greely will be in the mix again.

Clancy was an all-star a year ago. She’ll pace the offense along with Dusch, Evans, senior Ellie Holt (who is limited by injury at the start of the year) and sophomores Carly Asherman, Kathleen Carlson, Chelsea Graiver and Olivia Marsanskis. On defense, the Rangers hope that senior Sydney Martin, sophomore Alexandra Martin and junior Hannah Cornish, a transfer from Windham, can help hold the fort. Freshman Elise Ekowicki is stepping in to serve as goalkeeper.

Much of Greely’s roster is unproven, but promising. This group should steadily improve in the weeks to come and might be in line to make another playoff surge.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Chelsea Morley (second year)

2018 record: 10-5 (Lost, 2-1, to Lake Region in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Megan Beaulieu (Senior), Claire Stewart (Senior), Bella Hendry (Junior), Delia Knox (Junior), Hannah Perfetti (Junior), Savannah Harvey (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Sept. 5 @ Freeport, Sept. 7 YORK, Sept. 11 FRYEBURG, Sept. 19 YARMOUTH, Sept. 23 @ Fryeburg, Oct. 1 FREEPORT, Oct. 3 @ Lake Region, Oct. 7 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 15 @ York

Coach’s comment: “We graduated five from last year, but our younger kids are athletic. I can tell that the girls are ready to step up. It’s a positive team culture. I’m hopeful we can keep the momentum going our way. I’m confident in this group. They’re very emotional and very hungry.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely made great strides last fall in Morley’s first season, but the year ended in disappointment. This season, the Rangers are hopeful of making a deeper run.

Knox was a first-team league all-star in 2018 and will be a top scorer this season. Beaulieu, senior Phoebe Boardman (who played as a sophomore but missed last season) and freshman Haley McAuslin are other forwards to watch. In the midfield, Perfetti will set the tone. Hendry and Stewart are top returning defenders. They’re joined by freshman Daphne Campo. Harvey will be in goal.

Greely has great balance and depth and is eager for the challenge. The Rangers have what it takes to take the next step and the rest of the region will find that out first hand in the weeks to come.

VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Kelvin Hasch (18th year, 236-42 overall record, 10 state championships)

2018 results: 5-10 (Lost, 3-0, to eventual state champion Yarmouth in Class B state quarterfinals)

Top returning player: Katie Fitzpatrick (Senior)

Pivotal matches: Sept. 6 @ Cape Elizabeth, Sept. 13 YARMOUTH, Sept. 20 @ Falmouth, Oct. 9 @ Yarmouth, Oct. 18 CAPE ELIZABETH, Oct. 21 @ York

Coach’s comment: “We don’t have much experience back. We just need some playing time. We’ll fit in somewhere, I’m just not sure where. We hope to be a top team by playoff time. Maybe the Greely tradition will come back.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely suffered through a tough year in 2018, finishing with a losing record and falling in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs for the first time. The Rangers aren’t ready to climb back to the top of the heap, but they should be competitive this fall.

Fitzpatrick has experience and will be an outside hitter. Juniors Ciel Antoine (setter), Sam Goldburg (outside hitter) and Eliza Nolin (middle), sophomore Jordan Bickford (setter) and freshmen Lillian Dube (defensive specialist) and Sophia Ippolito (opposite) are new to the squad and hope to help Greely rebuild.

The Rangers will have their hands full against the best teams in Class A and Class B, but they’ll learn from the experience. Greely could be dangerous by the end of the season and will certainly be more of a factor in seasons to come.

CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: David Dowling (21st year, 13 state championships)

2018 results:

(Boys) 3rd @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 6th @ Class A state meet

Top returners:

(Boys) Riley Franklin (Senior), Riley Iris (Senior), Leif Harvey (Junior), Sam Wilson (Junior), Cam Malette (Sophomore)

(Girls) Marin Provencher (Senior), Elsa Dean-Muncie (Junior), Sophie Gustafson (Junior), Lily Hayden-Hunt (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “Returning to Class B after two years competing in Class A, the boys hope to place in the top five. The girls’ team, led by Marin, is rebuilding with several freshmen and sophomore runners and with a core of experienced runners, hopes to qualify for states.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely more than held its own at the Class A level and with a return to Class B this fall, should stay right near the top of the standings.

The boys’ squad returns state meet scorers Franklin (16th in Class A a year ago) and Wilson (38th). Harvey, Iris and Malette have experience and junior Elias Leggat-Barr figures to step right in and make an impact while providing depth. Cape Elizabeth, Yarmouth and York are formidable regular season and postseason foes, but the Rangers will be a force to be reckoned with by the end of the season and yet another top five state meet finish is possible.

The girls’ team is led by Provencher, Greely’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, who was ninth in Class A last autumn and projects to move up this season. Dean-Muncie (65th in 2018) is another veteran scorer. They’re joined by Gustafson and Hayden Hunt, as well as a pair of promising freshmen, Abby Hollis and Charlotte Taylor. Provencher will do big things this fall. If she gets some help, the Rangers will be able to make it to states for the 12th year in a row and battle rivals like Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Yarmouth and York for a top finish come late October and early November.

GOLF

Coach: Brian Bickford (10th year)

2018 results: 9-1 (6th @ Class A state match)

Top returners: Justin Fairbanks (Senior), Ben Rosenthal (Senior), Tobin Snow (Senior), Dawson Jowett (Junior), D.J. Kenney (Junior), Andrew Klein (Junior), Nick Montminy (Junior)

Coach’s comment: ”Our hope is to win our very tough division, qualify for states and send half the team to the state individual (match). We have a nice complement of players this year and will add depth as the freshmen mature into the high school game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely is coming off another strong season, one which saw the Rangers only lose one match and make it to states. Even after the graduation of reigning girls’ state champion Rachel Smith, this year’s team could be just as strong.

Klein and Rosenthal are reigning league all-stars and will lead the way this autumn. Fairbanks, Jowett, Kenney, Montminy and Snow also have experience with the program. Freshmen Connor Albert, Brady O’Brion, Wilson Tucker and Ruth Weeks arrive to provide depth and hope for future success.

Greely will have plenty of current success as well. While Gorham, Thornton Academy and Windham provide tough challenges in their division, the Rangers have what it takes to hold their own. Another trip to states is quite likely and once there, don’t be surprised if Greely moves up the standings.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

