A planned Labor Day speech by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was abruptly cancelled just hours before the event Monday over what labor union organizers say was a local misunderstanding of national rules.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont who is again seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for president in 2020, was billed as the keynote speaker at the Southern Maine Labor Council’s annual Labor Day Breakfast in Portland. The breakfast speech still appeared to be a go when Sanders arrived in Portland the evening before and delivered a speech to more than 1,600 supporters packed into a rally at the State Theater.

But soon after, Sanders was told he could attend but not speak. The senator declined and left town Monday morning to go straight to his next public appearance: a Labor Day parade in New Hampshire.

Andy O’Brien, a spokesman for the Maine AFL-CIO, said Tuesday that local organizers were unaware of national AFL-CIO rules that should have prevented Sanders from being invited to speak at the event.

The AFL-CIO, a federation of many different labor unions, includes some 12 million active and retired workers and is the largest labor federation in the U.S. The Southern Maine Labor Council is a local affiliate of the AFL-CIO that includes unions and labor councils represtning some 5,000 workers in York, Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties.

The council itself does not endorse presidential candidates, according its president Doug Born.

The concern, according to O’Brien, was that Sanders’ appearance would look like an early endorsement by the influential national federation of unions, which doesn’t typically endorse candidates in presidential races – although member unions may.

“He cancelled because the national AFL-CIO has strict rules regarding its endorsement process,” O’Brien said. “This includes not allowing presidential candidates to speak at state federation or central labor council events unless all of the candidates are invited.”

O’Brien said there were some disappointed guests when the speech was canceled, but that tickets for the breakfast were nearly sold out even before it was announced Sanders would be making appearance.

Sanders’ appearance was announced by his campaign at about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, four days ahead of the breakfast. Media were notified that Sanders would not appear just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Sanders campaign had planned the two events in Maine, both in Portland, as part of a two-day sweep into Maine and New Hampshire over the long holiday weekend. After the Sunday evening rally and skipping the breakfast event in Portland on Monday, Sanders continued with his plans to walk in a Labor Day parade in Milford, N.H. later in the day.

Douglas Born, the president of the Southern Maine Labor Council, said Tuesday, he simply “missed the memo” from national leaders sent out in May reminding local council leaders they could not have single candidates speak at their events for fear it would look like an endorsement of that candidate.

Born said he addressed the crowd Monday about what he called, “the 800 pound gorilla” in the room, referring to the absence of Sanders. He said those in attendance for the breakfast Monday largely understood.

He also said the breakfast was sold out before Sanders’ appearance was even announced.

After the speaking engagement was cancelled, Born said he had arranged to have Sanders visit as a guest to meet and greet those going to the breakfast but that plan also fell through with the campaign. Born said Sanders called him personally to apologize he couldn’t make it.

“A lot of us as individuals are big Bernie fans,” Born said, noting he was one of them. But he never intended Sanders’ appearance to be taken as an endorsement of the labor council, he said.

Despite Sanders’ absence, both Born and O’Brien said the crowd was pleased by the speech given by Jose La Luz, a veteran organizer who led the campaign to achieve collective bargaining rights for public workers in Puerto Rico. Since 2017, La Luz has been campaigning for Medicare for All.

“Jose La Luz really brought down the house, so I think everyone was pleased overall with the event,” O’Brien wrote in an email message to the Portland Press Herald.

“We still had a kick-ass speaker,” Born said of La Luz.

Messages to Carli Stevenson, a Sanders’ campaign worker who was coordinating his events in Maine in New Hampshire over the weekend were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

