AUBURN — After surviving round after round of closures, the blue lights are going out at Maine’s last two Kmart stores.

The Maine Department of Labor reached out to both the Auburn and Augusta stores on Tuesday morning offering Rapid Response services, a spokeswoman said. The last Kmarts left in Maine are among the nearly 100 closures unofficially announced this week.

An employee confirmed Tuesday that the Auburn Kmart is closing.

“We are going to start our liquidation sale in a couple of weeks,” he said, estimating the store would shut its doors by mid-December or sooner.

Kmart opened on Center Street in 1972 employing 150 people, according to Sun Journal archives.

