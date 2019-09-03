LEWISTON — Police arrested a local man on a felony charge stemming from a Sunday shooting and stabbing on Lisbon Street that sent two men to the hospital.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of 155 Lisbon St., newly named the Hartley Block for a newly constructed mixed use building there.

Lt. David St. Pierre said incident involved two men who knew each other. One of them is the current boyfriend of a local woman; the other is a former boyfriend.

“As such, this was not a random act of violence,” St. Pierre wrote in a press release.

Police arrested Noor Ali Hussein, 24, and charged him with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime, punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He also was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class C felony, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

St. Pierre wrote that Hussein, who sustained a serious stab wound, remains hospitalized, but is expected to recover. His initial court appearance is pending.

The other man involved in the incident, Jarious Teofilo, 25, also of Lewiston, was shot three times: in the chest; stomach; and legs. He was reported in critical condition during his hospital transport and remains hospitalized, St. Pierre wrote.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

“While it is possible further charges may be filed in this case; we are not currently seeking additional suspects,” St. Pierre wrote. Detective Tyler Michaud would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident. He can be reached at 207-513-3001, ext. 3316.

