Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Fire calls

8/23 at 12:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Walnut Hill Road.

8/24 at 3:41 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Snow Hook Trail.

8/26 at 9:41 a.m. Water evacuation on Snow Hook Trail.

8/28 at 6:30 a.m. Police assist on North Road.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Aug. 22-28.

