Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.
Fire calls
8/23 at 12:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Walnut Hill Road.
8/24 at 3:41 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Snow Hook Trail.
8/26 at 9:41 a.m. Water evacuation on Snow Hook Trail.
8/28 at 6:30 a.m. Police assist on North Road.
EMS
North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Aug. 22-28.
