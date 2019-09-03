Wed.  9/4  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  81 Free St.

Wed.  9/4  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Wed.  9/4  5:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  9/4  5:30 p.m.  Fort Gorges Public Forum  EECC

Thur.  9/5  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  CH

Thur.  9/5   6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

Mon.  9/9  5:30 p.m.  Portland Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee  CH

Mon.  9/9  6:30 p.m.  Portland Water District Board of Trustees Workshop  225 Douglass St.

Tues.  9/10  Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee

Tues.  9/10  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CH

Tues.  9/10  7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing  CH

Wed.  9/11  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  CH

Wed.  9/11  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  CH

Wed.  9/11  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee  CH

 

 

portland maine
