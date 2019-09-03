Wed. 9/4 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland 81 Free St.
Wed. 9/4 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 9/4 5:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 9/4 5:30 p.m. Fort Gorges Public Forum EECC
Thur. 9/5 5 p.m. Parks Commission CH
Thur. 9/5 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CH
Mon. 9/9 5:30 p.m. Portland Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee CH
Mon. 9/9 6:30 p.m. Portland Water District Board of Trustees Workshop 225 Douglass St.
Tues. 9/10 Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee
Tues. 9/10 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 9/10 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing CH
Wed. 9/11 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee CH
Wed. 9/11 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission CH
Wed. 9/11 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee CH
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Partnership designed to inspire artists of color
-
Business
Public Advocate recommends $1 million fine for Electricity Maine
-
Local & State
Victims identified in crash that killed 3 on Acadia’s Park Loop Road
-
Business
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition, ask customers not to open carry
-
The Forecaster
New pastor installed at Parish of the Holy Eucharist