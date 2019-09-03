8/26 at 3:17 a.m. Todd E. Burke, 59, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of indecent conduct.

8/26 at 12:26 p.m. Ross Rainey, 28, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stephen Black on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/26 at 4:42 p.m. Elaine Moura, 64, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

8/26 at 10:57 p.m. Brian Chambers, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on an outstanding warrant.

8/26 at 10:32 p.m. Emma B. Geller, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of assault.

8/27 at 1:45 a.m. Joao Nkwanza, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of operating without a license.

8/27 at 8:10 a.m. Beth A. Hewitt, 48, address unlisted, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Jessica Brown on an outstanding warrant.

8/27 at 11:11 a.m. Anthony Osbourne, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of violation of protection order.

8/27 at 5:39 p.m. Miguel S. Reid, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Concord Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of assault.

8/27 at 6:36 p.m. Michelle Ann Riolo, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Brown Street by Officer Jonthan Whiteman on an outstanding warrant.

8/27 at 11:43 a.m. Kelcy Frederick, 36, of Scarborough, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on an outstanding warrant.

8/27 at 10:34 p.m. Peter David McGowan, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of public drinking.

8/28 at 2:11 a.m. Dorothy Fickett, 42, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/28 at 2:11 a.m. Robert Wing, 42, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/28 at 3:48 a.m. Andrew Alfreds, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Eben Hill Drive by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

8/28 at 3:48 a.m. Seth Scott, 18, of Scarborough, was arrested on Eben Hill Drive by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

8/28 at 9:35 p.m. Jared Flewelling, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Danile Knight on an outstanding warrant.

8/28 at 11:06 a.m. David Curtis, 68, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on charges of criminal trespass, public drinking and violation of conditional release.

8/28 at 1:39 p.m. Tyler Scott Benwell, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Presumpscot Street by Officer Stacy Brooker on a charge of probation violation.

8/28 at 3:06 p.m. Clyde Patrick Cooper, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

8/28 at 3:06 p.m. John S. Hutchinson, 37, of Windham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

8/28 at 9:07 p.m. Mysterious Adelina Arosa, 65, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer William Buckley on an outstanding warrant.

8/29 at 1:53 a.m. Richard David Coughlin, 40, of Westbrook, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating while under the influence.

8/29 at 10:35 a.m. Ellery Hamlin Saucier, 64, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer James Oliver on an outstanding warrant and a charge of public drinking.

8/29 at 3:30 p.m. Brittany M. Parker, 30, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of operating after suspension and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/29 at 9:21 p.m. Michael Daigle, 35, of Centerville, Massachusetts, was arrested on Myrtle Street by Officer William Buckley on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/29 at 11:29 p.m. William DiDonato, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Pembroke Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of assault.

8/29 at 11:36 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/30 at 12:09 a.m. Paul M. Barry, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/30 at 12:57 a.m. Justin M. Schwenk, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of operating while under the influence.

8/30 at 1:09 a.m. Melissa A. Glidden, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer John Nelson on a charge of public drinking.

8/30 at 9:53 a.m. Tyler Fleson, 23, of Portland, was arrested on West Commercial Street by Officer Michele Cole on charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.

8/30 at 2:27 p.m. Trevor A. Williams, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant.

8/30 at 3:10 p.m. Brice T. Cishahayo, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Adam Pelletier on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

8/30 at 6:15 p.m. Sandra A. Wilson, 33, of Topsham, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

8/31 at 1:49 a.m. Connor Perry, 21, of Windham, was arrested on Milk Street by Officer Currant Huff on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/31 at 12:54 p.m. Kimberly A. Leo, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/31 at 2:26 p.m. Ethan W. Elwell, 20, of Brunswick, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer Brian Rollins on an outstanding warrant.

8/31 at 5:02 p.m. Frank Badger, 51, address unlisted, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant and a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/31 at 6:12 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/31 at 7:04 p.m. Joseph Hubner, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Fox Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on two outstanding warrants.

8/31 at 11:06 p.m. Brenna Moore, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of assault.

9/1 at 4:20 a.m. Patrick Bendasta, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Springbrook Way by Officer Kevin Nielsen charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

