8/26 at 3:17 a.m. Todd E. Burke, 59, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of indecent conduct.
8/26 at 12:26 p.m. Ross Rainey, 28, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stephen Black on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
8/26 at 4:42 p.m. Elaine Moura, 64, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
8/26 at 10:57 p.m. Brian Chambers, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on an outstanding warrant.
8/26 at 10:32 p.m. Emma B. Geller, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of assault.
8/27 at 1:45 a.m. Joao Nkwanza, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of operating without a license.
8/27 at 8:10 a.m. Beth A. Hewitt, 48, address unlisted, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Jessica Brown on an outstanding warrant.
8/27 at 11:11 a.m. Anthony Osbourne, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of violation of protection order.
8/27 at 5:39 p.m. Miguel S. Reid, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Concord Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of assault.
8/27 at 6:36 p.m. Michelle Ann Riolo, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Brown Street by Officer Jonthan Whiteman on an outstanding warrant.
8/27 at 11:43 a.m. Kelcy Frederick, 36, of Scarborough, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on an outstanding warrant.
8/27 at 10:34 p.m. Peter David McGowan, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of public drinking.
8/28 at 2:11 a.m. Dorothy Fickett, 42, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
8/28 at 2:11 a.m. Robert Wing, 42, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
8/28 at 3:48 a.m. Andrew Alfreds, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Eben Hill Drive by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.
8/28 at 3:48 a.m. Seth Scott, 18, of Scarborough, was arrested on Eben Hill Drive by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.
8/28 at 9:35 p.m. Jared Flewelling, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Danile Knight on an outstanding warrant.
8/28 at 11:06 a.m. David Curtis, 68, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on charges of criminal trespass, public drinking and violation of conditional release.
8/28 at 1:39 p.m. Tyler Scott Benwell, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Presumpscot Street by Officer Stacy Brooker on a charge of probation violation.
8/28 at 3:06 p.m. Clyde Patrick Cooper, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.
8/28 at 3:06 p.m. John S. Hutchinson, 37, of Windham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.
8/28 at 9:07 p.m. Mysterious Adelina Arosa, 65, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer William Buckley on an outstanding warrant.
8/29 at 1:53 a.m. Richard David Coughlin, 40, of Westbrook, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating while under the influence.
8/29 at 10:35 a.m. Ellery Hamlin Saucier, 64, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer James Oliver on an outstanding warrant and a charge of public drinking.
8/29 at 3:30 p.m. Brittany M. Parker, 30, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of operating after suspension and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
8/29 at 9:21 p.m. Michael Daigle, 35, of Centerville, Massachusetts, was arrested on Myrtle Street by Officer William Buckley on a charge of criminal trespass.
8/29 at 11:29 p.m. William DiDonato, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Pembroke Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of assault.
8/29 at 11:36 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
8/30 at 12:09 a.m. Paul M. Barry, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of criminal mischief.
8/30 at 12:57 a.m. Justin M. Schwenk, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of operating while under the influence.
8/30 at 1:09 a.m. Melissa A. Glidden, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer John Nelson on a charge of public drinking.
8/30 at 9:53 a.m. Tyler Fleson, 23, of Portland, was arrested on West Commercial Street by Officer Michele Cole on charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.
8/30 at 2:27 p.m. Trevor A. Williams, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant.
8/30 at 3:10 p.m. Brice T. Cishahayo, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Adam Pelletier on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.
8/30 at 6:15 p.m. Sandra A. Wilson, 33, of Topsham, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on an outstanding warrant.
8/31 at 1:49 a.m. Connor Perry, 21, of Windham, was arrested on Milk Street by Officer Currant Huff on a charge of violation of conditional release.
8/31 at 12:54 p.m. Kimberly A. Leo, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
8/31 at 2:26 p.m. Ethan W. Elwell, 20, of Brunswick, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer Brian Rollins on an outstanding warrant.
8/31 at 5:02 p.m. Frank Badger, 51, address unlisted, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant and a charge of violation of conditional release.
8/31 at 6:12 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
8/31 at 7:04 p.m. Joseph Hubner, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Fox Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on two outstanding warrants.
8/31 at 11:06 p.m. Brenna Moore, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of assault.
9/1 at 4:20 a.m. Patrick Bendasta, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Springbrook Way by Officer Kevin Nielsen charges of assault and violation of conditional release.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Partnership designed to inspire artists of color
-
Business
Public Advocate recommends $1 million fine for Electricity Maine
-
Local & State
Victims identified in crash that killed 3 on Acadia’s Park Loop Road
-
Business
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition, ask customers not to open carry
-
The Forecaster
New pastor installed at Parish of the Holy Eucharist