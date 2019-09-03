The staff for Maine’s utility regulatory agency says high usage, and not meter problems or new billing software, was responsible for Central Maine Power customers receiving high electricity bill in the winter of 2017-2018.

The conclusion by the analysts within the Maine Public Utilities Commission affirms an earlier analysis done by Liberty Consulting Group, an independent auditor hired by the agency, that exceptionally high bills received by CMP customers that winter were caused by increased power use because of frigid weather and a modest rate increase. CMP acknowledged more than 97,000 customers received bills that were 50 percent or higher than a similar period a year earlier.

This conclusion, formally called a bench analysis, isn’t the final word in the controversial case, one of two ongoing investigations at the PUC into complaints about CMP’s billing and metering system. But it’s a key step in the process of gathering information for the three commissioners, who are expected to rule Dec. 20. The staff is scheduled to make its final recommendation to the panel on Dec. 9.

It’s also an important finding, because it essentially reaffirms CMP contention that “the usage is the usage,” meaning that bills accurately reflected the amount of power people consumed. CMP has been steadfast in that position, even under strong questioning by the commission during three days of hearings in August.

The staff’s explanation also doesn’t explain more-recent and ongoing complaints by many customers. A sampling of those were reviewed in a new round of meter testing by consultants hired by the Office of Public Advocate. The test results are expected at the end of this week.

Catharine Hartnett, spokeswoman for CMP, said Tuesday evening the utility was still reviewing the PUC staff report, but pleased that it supports the results of two internal CMP audits and the Liberty Group’s audit, concluding that CMP’s billing system “accurately collects and tracks customer energy usage from the meter to the bill.”

For Kittery resident Lauren Loomis, however, that doesn’t ring true. After months of dealing with CMP over her high electric bills in 2018, Loomis joined other disgruntled CMP customers in a Facebook group called CMP Ratepayers Unite. She now administers the site.

She said the PUC staff analysis relies on data that CMP provided, including weather information. Loomis doubted that data’s accuracy, and was critical of Liberty’s earlier analysis for not drilling deeper into individual cases of customers with supposed high usage rates. She said her own research has revealed miscommunication between the CMP metering and billing systems.

“They’re going to have to hire a forensic auditor that actually understands the metering systems and the billing system,” Loomis said.

She said she’s encouraged that the Public Advocate’s auditors are conducting a rigorous investigation, and have sought to collect their own data, instead of relying on CMP to provide information.

Also critical was Sumner Lipman, an attorney representing ratepayers in a pending class action lawsuit against CMP.

“What they’re saying makes absolutely no sense at all,” Lipman said Tuesday evening. “There are people who got substantial power bills who didn’t even have power on. It’s part of our contention that the consumer isn’t going to get a fair shake in front of the PUC. that’s why we have courts.”

A SERIES OF INVESTIGATIONS

CMP has been under intense scrutiny since late October 2017, when it went live with its new customer billing system, called SmartCare. It coincided with a massive wind storm that caused the largest power outage in CMP’s history, affecting three out of every four CMP customers. Two months later, standard-offer prices for residential electricity supply in CMP’s territory increased by 18 percent.

Those events were followed by months of complaints about high bills, eventually leading the PUC to open a probe in March of 2018. Customers profiled in Maine Sunday Telegram investigation this summer spoke of enduring hardships caused by bills they couldn’t pay, including a Waterville family that was showering at a local Boys and Girls Club to save on electricity, and a Skowhegan ice cream shop owner who saw his bills spike by 50 percent even though there were no changes in his appliances or operations. The investigation also revealed that CMP had bungled the roll out of its new billing software and misled the public. By late 2018, Liberty concluded that there was no systemic problem with CMP’s metering and billing systems at the root of the high bills experienced by CMP customers during the winter of 2017/2018, and attributed the spike to the weather and rate increase. That led to questions as to why customers in the service territories of other Maine utilities did not register similar complaints, although a Maine Sunday Telegram story in March of 2018 found that cold weather had triggered high complaints in 22 states. To look deeper, the PUC requested data to see whether Emera Maine’s residential customers experienced usage increases that mirror CMP’s customers usage during the winter of 2017–2018. To do so, the staff reviewed residential customers whose usage increased 50 percent or more during that winter period in the Bangor Hydro District of Emera Maine. Then it compared that to CMP’s figures. It found the two virtually identical around 13.7 percent. Specifically, 14,349 of Emera Maine’s 103,858 customers had higher usage, compared to 75,439 of CMP’s 552,236 customers.

“This leads the staff to conclude, consistent with Liberty’s findings, that the fact that customer bills reflected relatively high energy usage (and thus high billed amounts) for that period was a result of weather, and not a systemic error in CMP’s metering or billing system,” stated the report.

Having said that, the staff acknowledged that a significant number of customers have individual concerns about high use that have not been adequately addressed. Those complaints were voiced at public hearings in July, and to the PUC’s consumer division. To address unexplained billing issues, the staff recommenced setting up an independent review process.

It noted that, as of Aug. 19, 3,628 customers with high-use concerns have been referred by the consumer division to a specialized team at CMP. Of the 3,628 customers referred, CMP has been able to reach 2,455 customers and, of these customers, has resolved 1,208 to the customer’s satisfaction. That leaves 1,247 customers for whom CMP has not been able to resolve the high-use complaint to the customer’s satisfaction.

The staff suggested that under an independent review process, customers would have the option of being referred to an independent entity, such as Efficiency Maine, to conduct an audit of each customer’s electricity usage, an option endorsed by CMP. “We are also pleased that the MPUC Staff supports the proposal to have an entity such as The Efficiency Maine Trust support an independent review process for customers who have experienced increased usage,” said CMP’s Hartnett in her statement. This approach reflects elements of a proposal by CMP to set up a $6 million compensation fund, administered by the PUC, to help people with unresolved billing complaints. That plan is expected to be considered by the PUC after the billing probe and a parallel rate case are finished.

Staff Writer Matt Byrne contributed to this report.

