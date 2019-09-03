PORTLAND — Portland Recovery Community Center will host the sixth annual Rally 4 Recovery to raise awareness about recovery from addiction from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Deering Oaks Park.

“The Rally 4 Recovery shares the message of hope, that people experiencing substance use disorders can and do recover,” Leslie Clark, PRCC executive director, said in a press release. “We all have the potential to make a difference and to help spread the message that recovery is possible.”

The free event will feature keynote speaker Haner Hernandez, who is in long-term recovery from addiction; comments from Gordon Smith, state director of Opioid Response; music, face painting, games and food.

