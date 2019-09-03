WINDHAM — The Town Council has scheduled interviews with three candidates for town manager on Sept. 5.
Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish said the town received 14 applications for the position and decided on Aug. 27 to interview three of the applicants.
This is Windham’s third search for a permanent town manager. Candidate John Mauro recently turned down the council’s offer in favor of a city manager position in Washington state.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Portland Forecaster
Partnership designed to inspire artists of color
-
Business
Public Advocate recommends $1 million fine for Electricity Maine
-
Local & State
Victims identified in crash that killed 3 on Acadia’s Park Loop Road
-
Business
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition, ask customers not to open carry
-
The Forecaster
New pastor installed at Parish of the Holy Eucharist