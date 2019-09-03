WINDHAM — The Town Council has scheduled interviews with three candidates for town manager on Sept. 5.

Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish said the town received 14 applications for the position and decided on Aug. 27 to interview three of the applicants.

This is Windham’s third search for a permanent town manager. Candidate John Mauro recently turned down the council’s offer in favor of a city manager position in Washington state.

